After trampling over opponents for the first half of the season, the road is getting tougher for the Indianapolis Colts in 2025.

The Colts fell short in overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs and will now face the Houston Texans in a crucial AFC South matchup. The Colts had quite a few defenders return against Kansas City, but Patrick Mahomes did enough to steal the win.

Now only a few days away from Sunday, the Colts released their second injury report of the week.

Colts' Injury Report

Jones popped up on last Thursday's injury report due to a calf injury, but that was later corrected to a fibula injury. NFL Network insider Ian Rapaport reported that Jones is dealing with a fracture in his fibula, and videos released by The Athletic's James Boyd show Jones hobbling a bit while throwing during drills.

#Colts QB Daniel Jones, who has been dealing with a lower leg injury, suffered a fracture in his fibula, sources say.



Jones was a full participant today and one source said, “He looked good.” Jones will continue to try to play through it. Toughness never questioned. pic.twitter.com/86pfA5AdTN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2025

#Colts QB Daniel Jones throwing a couple play action passes. Doesn’t look as fluid or fast as normal, presumably due to his fibula injury.



He also hasn’t participated in every practice rep, so that leads me to think he’ll be listed as a limited participant today. pic.twitter.com/Qn82FL2S1b — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 27, 2025

Colts head coach Shane Steichen would not confirm or deny Rapaport's report. Steichen has not given any details about the injury and says that Jones will be good to go against Houston.

Backup quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. is still on injured reserve due to an orbital fracture. Richardson was forced to undergo surgery, and he has yet to have his 21-day practice window opened.

The Colts' current backup is Riley Leonard, who the team drafted on Day 3 earlier this year. Leonard led Notre Dame to the national championship game last season.

Gardner was a full participant on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. The same goes for Gallimore, who has seen an increase in snaps with DeForest Buckner sidelined.

Gardner has now suited up in two games for the Colts, and it's looking like he'll be in action for a third against the Texans based on his progression.

The Colts opened Carlies' 21-day practice window last week, but the team opted to keep him out against the Chiefs. Carlies has not played in a single game this season after landing on IR before Week 1.

Carlies started six games for the Colts, but with Germaine Pratt now in the mix, it's unclear how many snaps he'll earn when he returns. He was a full participant for the second consecutive day.

The Texans haven't published their injury report, but C.J. Stroud's name is one to watch for as he progresses through concussion protocol.

