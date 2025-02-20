3 Reasons Colts Josh Downs Will Be a Superstar
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs has been a constant for Shane Steichen's offense in his first two NFL seasons. Regardless of who's been under center, the former North Carolina Tarheel has shined.
However, so much more is ahead for the 2023 third-rounder given his fantastic skills as a pass-catcher and ability to manipulate defenders, effectively putting them on skates in coverage while creating elite separation.
With so much promise from Downs, it's not farfetched to believe he can reach superstar status in 2025 and beyond.
Here are three reasons why it will happen for the safety blanket of an offensive weapon.
Crisp Route-Running
One of the biggest reasons the Colts took Downs was his fantastic route-running prowess. While he's shorter in stature, it doesn't limit his expansive route tree to put defensive backs and coverage defenders in a blender.
Of course, there's room for Downs to improve. However, he displays abilities to separate early in his routes and make blistering cuts to leave stop troops behind, creating easier completions for a quarterback like Anthony Richardson who needs the help to shore up accuracy issues.
Downs will continue to get even more deadly at his routes and get additional space to run due to his knowledge of where he is in the progression, regardless of whether short, medium, or deep plays are called with him in mind. Colts legend and wide receiver coach Reggie Wayne can rest easy knowing he pounded the table for this kid.
Downs' routes are a problem for any defense to game plan for, and while he can learn not to take massive hits due to his frame, he's only going to continue ascending in this regard in 2025.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Yards After Catch Ability
Downs is already known for his smooth routes, but not as much for creating the valuable YAC (yards after catch) element. However, he soon will be.
Downs has a career total of 1,574 receiving yards, but 767 are after the catch. This equates to a whopping 48.7% of his total yardage receiving through two seasons. This is a testament to the plays he makes once the football is in his possession.
The Colts have big-play elements in their receiver room like Alec Pierce and (potentially) AD Mitchell, but Downs is no slouch in this regard, and the numbers prove the point.
Downs is elusive in space and generally has room to operate before he catches the ball due to his elite separation skills. If he can get more targets in 2025 (98 in 2023; 107 in 2024) expect more YAC plays from the budding star.
Sure-Fire Hands
Arguably the biggest reason Downs was drafted was his ability to haul in nearly any pass. While he is a slot receiver-type, his catch radius is astounding, and he's shown this time and time again as an NFL professional in 31 games.
Downs has been targeted 205 times by three different quarterbacks throughout his career (Richardson, Gardner Minshew, and Joe Flacco) and hauled in 140 of those passes. This gives him a solid 68.3 percent catch rating.
NFL receivers can have difficulty adjusting to multiple field generals unless they display elite traits. Clearly, Downs has this gene and can help Richardson grow as a pure passer in year three after enough experience to get closer to perfecting his craft.
Downs led the Colts in 2024 in catches (72) while Michael Pittman Jr. played with a nasty fractured back injury. While 72 isn't electric, he did this while missing three games and starting eight.
I'll boldly predict that Downs can eclipse 90 catches if he logs 16-17 games, perhaps even breaking the venerable 100-catch mark in his third NFL season. Don't be surprised if Downs is the top pass-catcher in 2025, even with a 100 percent healthy Pittman.
The Bottom Line
Downs is no joke as a pass-catching threat for the Colts. Despite his size and not being the 'Chris Ballard wide receiver archetype,' he's showcased that he might be the best overall wideout on the roster.
Yes, Pittman and Pierce are fantastic, and the jury is still out on Mitchell, but none of them has the pure ability that Downs has to separate and run routes.
It shouldn't shock a soul if Downs erupts for a career year in 2025. While Richardson's sub 50 percent completion rate hindered his 2024 a bit, he still led the team in receptions and was the constant in the passing game.
The Colts are all-in on Downs, and the NFL should be too. The youngster showed and will continue to, that he can be the best slot player any given week in the league.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.