3 Reasons Colts Must Start Anthony Richardson Sr.
The Indianapolis Colts are approaching one of the biggest decisions for the franchise in recent memory. Head coach Shane Steichen must choose between Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones to lead his offense into the 2025 season.
The interesting thing is that neither quarterback has distanced themselves from the other in this race, which should make Steichen's choice all the simpler: start Richardson and give him a chance to shine now.
Here are three reasons why.
The Ceiling for the Offense is Higher
Yes, Jones can run the football and is athletic, but he pales in comparison to what Richardson brings to Steichen's scheme. Richardson fits the game plan better and presses the potential and ceiling of this offense to heights unforeseen. While Richardson might not give the consistency and floor of Jones, it does present Indy a chance at more success.
Richardson's deep ball prowess fits how Steichen wants to attack pass defenses vertically, opening up more underneath and on the ground. Richardson won't be as accurate as Jones, but the former New York Giant isn't fooling any defensive game plan with his vanilla style.
This is one of the most important reasons that Steichen and the Colts organization need to back Richardson to start. It's not to sully Jones' abilities, it's to make a point that Steichen wanted Richardson as the quarterback upon being hired to lead his explosive offense. Jones doesn't fit that mold.
The Running Game Poses a Bigger Threat
Richardson's incredible athleticism, physicality, and speed make defenses think twice when the ball is in his hands. Pair this with a solid ground game and two-time Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor, and it makes things quite difficult to game plan on the opposing side.
Jones can run, as mentioned before, but it's hard to imagine that Steichen would implement as many quarterback keepers with Jones as he would with Richardson. Putting oneself in the mind of a linebacker that sees the ball between Richardson and Taylor as opposed to Jones and Taylor, it makes perfect sense why the running game is deadlier with Richardson at the helm.
If Richardson starts and can put together more harmony with his passing, he can truly take off as a ground threat. This also significantly boosts what Taylor will be able to accomplish. Considering Taylor had Joe Flacco much of last year and still posted 1,431 rushing yards and 12 all-purpose scores, it's intriguing to think of what he can do with Richardson under center more often.
He Needs the In-Game Reps
Richardson's potential and abilities might be incredible, but his experience is as shallow as it gets in the pros. Richardson barely played in college at the University of Florida and has only started 15 games in the NFL.
Richardson's injuries have derailed his chances to gain experience, as he's only played 44 percent of his possible games. To give Richardson the best chance at moving forward in his development, Steichen needs to get him the most snaps possible against NFL defenses that move at a NASCAR pace.
The biggest knocks on Richardson have been his health and lack of experience playing quarterback. If Steichen decides to go with Jones as the next starter, it deprives Richardson of a chance to get those valuable snaps he so desperately needs to rise to the next level as an offensive operator.