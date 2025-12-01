The Indianapolis Colts suffered their third loss over the last four games against the Houston Texans in a 20-16 defeat at Lucas Oil Stadium.

After the Colts had a torrid 7-1 start where they were at the top of the NFL mountain, they're now falling apart and sit at the sixth seed in the AFC.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen's offense appears to have hit a serious wall, with defenses catching up to his tricks with Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor.

CBS Sports and Cody Benjamin have placed Steichen into the unenviable 'loser' category, with this description to follow.

"Steichen was a Coach of the Year favorite earlier this year, breathing new life into Daniel Jones while enjoying an MVP-level breakout by Jonathan Taylor.

After starting 7-1, however, his Colts have now dropped three of their last four, surrendering a clear AFC South lead to the mercurial Jaguars.

Jones, meanwhile, is operating on a bad leg, and the defense's new prize, Sauce Gardner, is also hurt."

#Colts head coach Shane Steichen on the most frustrating part about the loss to the Texans:



"When you have opportunities to win it." pic.twitter.com/wIXlj8aqpe — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) November 30, 2025

The Colts are having a brutal stretch of struggles, and their schedule only gets harder. Since losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9, Indianapolis has looked like a shell of itself with no answers in sight.

A laundry list of issues has arisen in recent weeks: Taylor is getting held in check, Jones is playing on a fractured leg, Sauce Gardner could head to IR, Steichen's scheme is getting exposed, and the defense is being left on the field too long, gassing in critical stretches.

Given that the Colts have the Jacksonville Jaguars twice, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and Texans still ahead, it looks daunting with all these happenings in Indianapolis.

#Colts star CB Sauce Gardner, who suffered a calf strain in Sunday’s loss, is considered week-to-week with the hope he’s back during the regular season, sources tell me and @TomPelissero after the MRI.



Not long-term. But he’ll miss some time. pic.twitter.com/8BSLZSQS8S — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2025

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

While it's not time to smash the panic button, it's getting close for Indianapolis.

The Colts' offense has looked hollow over the last two weeks, posting just 255 team yards against the Kansas City Chiefs and 281 against the Texans.

Ahead of Monday Night Football tonight, Indianapolis still ranks fourth in overall yards (4,505), seventh in rushing yards (1,613), and first in points (357).

However, much of this damage occurred before Week 9. Over the last four games, the Colts' offense has stalled and averages only 21.75 points per game, and 18 over the last two losses.

The Colts must find solutions offensively, or they'll risk more sluggish showings and losses in a competitive conference and AFC South that is becoming one of the toughest divisions in the NFL.

#Colts HC Shane Steichen says he’s very aware of his he division standings, and this loss amplifies the sense of urgency for the remainder of the season. — Angela Moryan (@AngelaMoryanTV) November 30, 2025

While Jones, Taylor, the offensive line, and Indy's various pass-catchers need to step up, it all falls on Steichen's game plan first and foremost.

It looks like he can't adjust to what defenses are starting to throw at his offense, and it's affecting the defense later in games with lack of possessing the football.

The Colts must collect themselves before heading to EverBank Stadium to face the Jaguars, a location they haven't won at since 2014 with Andrew Luck.

If the Colts win, it will give them confidence back that they've lost in recent weeks. However, if a loss ensues, it will send this franchise into a full-blown tailspin with the playoffs on the horizon.

