Colts QB Battle: Grading Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones vs. Packers
The Indianapolis Colts hosted the Green Bay Packers this week, which included a joint practice and each team's second preseason contest. While the Colts led most of the way on Saturday, the Packers managed to score late and hold off a comeback charge to hand Indy the 23-19 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium.
As has been the case throughout training camp, all eyes were on Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones as the battle to be the Colts' QB1 comes to a close. It was Jones who got the start this week, playing two series before giving way to Richardson to finish the first half.
With a week's worth of work against a team with high expectations in the NFC now in the books, let's look at how each quarterback graded out for the week and where the Colts' quarterback competition currently stands.
Daniel Jones: B-
Jones, like most of the Colts offense, struggled to produce against the Packers' defense during the joint practice session. While Jones did finish the day 13-of-16 (81.3%) passing in the 11-on-11 sessions, most of his completions were short throws for minimal gain.
Two of Jones' three incompletions on Thursday were interceptions, with one coming off a pass that was bobbled by AD Mitchell into the hands of a Packers' defender. Jones was also under pressure for much of the afternoon due to a leaky offensive line, further adding to his poor performance in practice.
But Jones turned things around come game time. After a shaky start that saw Jones fumble a snap and miss a wide-open Tyler Warren down the sideline, the veteran quarterback settled in and moved the ball down the field on the second drive. Jones finished 7-of-11 (63.6%) passing for 101 yards, leading the Colts to three points in two series of work.
Jones certainly was not perfect throughout the week, but it was encouraging to see him bounce back after a poor showing on Thursday. While Jones faced off against the second-team defense of the Packers on Saturday, he did have success pushing the ball down the field, which has been unusual for Jones throughout camp.
Jones' solid performance in the game helped boost his overall grade for the week. However, will it be enough to win him the starting job?
Anthony Richardson Sr.: B-
Like Jones, Richardson struggled to get anything going against the Packers' defense during practice. Richardson was the less accurate of the two, going 9-of-20 (45.0%) passing in his 11-on-11 sessions. Richardson faced the same issues as Jones with pressure and threw an interception of his own.
However, Richardson did bring about what was likely the lone bright spot for the Colts' offense at the end of practice. He led the first-team unit down the field in a two-minute period, resulting in a touchdown and two-point conversion. It was a drive that saw Richardson command the offense well and throw with great accuracy.
The way Richardson ended the joint practice carried over to the game on Saturday. On his first series, Richardson led a very impressive 12-play, 90-yard drive that produced the Colts' lone touchdown of the afternoon. Richardson did it mostly on short-to-intermediate throws, the area that has plagued him the most throughout his career.
Richardson had two more series of work, but both resulted in missed opportunities. After the Colts forced a turnover deep in Packers' territory, Richardson missed on a couple of throws as Indy had to settle for three points. On the next drive, Richardson evaded a sack and dropped a beautiful deep ball into the bucket for Anthony Gould, only to have the play called back due to Mitchell lining up offsides.
Overall, Richardson finished 6-of-11 (54.5%) passing for 73 yards. Richardson showed improvement in the areas where his biggest questions lie, just like his counterpart in the quarterback room. It was a nice bounce-back to keep the competition close.
Where The QB Competition Stands
After last week's game against the Baltimore Ravens, I had the competition being neck-and-neck. With Richardson dislocating his pinkie on a play where he misdiagnosed where the pressure was coming from, and with Jones playing solid ball in relief, any lead Richardson may have had in the competition was gone.
Now, after two joint practices and two preseason games, the competition is still incredibly close. Both players failed to separate themselves from the other yet again, performing poorly in the joint practice while rebounding nicely in the game.
After a month of training camp and two preseason games, we know what we're going to get with each quarterback. The ceiling of the offense is higher with Richardson as the starter, but health, inexperience, and accuracy (albeit improved) will continue to be the questions all season. Jones gives the offense a higher floor, but issues with pushing the ball downfield and protecting the football are still evident.
Head coach Shane Steichen revealed after the game that he is "very close" to naming a starting quarterback and will do whatever is in the best interest of the football team. Will it be Richardson, whom the Colts are still unsure can be their quarterback of the future? Or will it be Jones, who may be getting his final shot to be a starter in this league?
At this point, I lean toward Richardson. The thought going in was that Jones would have to wildly outperform Richardson to win the competition. Jones has not done that, and while Richardson is still a work in progress, he has shown strides in the areas where he has struggled over the past two years, both on and off the field.
Colts fans will not have to wait much longer, as a decision from Steichen is expected in the next couple of days. It will be a decision that could shape the trajectory of the Colts' entire 2025 campaign.