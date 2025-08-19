3 Reasons Colts Must Start Daniel Jones
The Indianapolis Colts have almost concluded their competition for the next starting quarterback between Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones. There are two rules of thought: if Shane Steichen chooses Richardson, he's valuing the ceiling of what his offense can accomplish.
However, if Steichen decides to go with Jones to start, he's valuing his job security over everything else. But would anyone blame him after two lackluster seasons as the Colts' head coach without any divisional or playoff success?
Here are three reasons why Steichen should choose the reliability of Jones over the potential of Richardson.
Experience
Richardson has a tiny sample of experience at both the college and professional levels, but especially in the NFL. Through just two seasons and a multitude of injuries, Richardson has just 15 starts. This impacts how Steichen's offense operates. However, Jones has six seasons under his belt as a starter with 70 games played.
Jones might not be as flashy as Richardson, but he has started 69 games at the most important position in football, and this matters big for the spot that Steichen is in.
There's a chance that Steichen picks Jones off of experience alone if he's afraid of getting the boot. Richardson can be an impressive field general, but Steichen might not be able to wait for 'can' and may need a higher floor, instead.
Quarterback Consistency
Jones isn't an entertaining quarterback in the slightest degree, but he's consistent, if nothing else. This might be the best option for Steichen if he wants more accuracy under center and a level chance at moving the ball down the field.
Throughout Jones' career, he's been accurate throwing the football. He sits at 1437 completions out of 2241 attempts, which translates to a percentage of 64.1. Richardson, however, has put together a rough showing with his accuracy, connecting on 50.6 percent through his two seasons.
Jones' safer passing won't set off fireworks, but it will get the offense in rhythm and down the field, helping both the receiving threats and ground attack. Richardson is the ultimate weapon, but his issues with completing the easier passes might not be something Steichen wants to face in year three with so much on the line.
Offense Will Operate Cleaner
Going back to the second point, Jones is more accurate. This helps the overall offensive operation and gives the Colts the best chance to stay on the field. One thing Steichen mentioned in evaluating the next starting quarterback was "operation, the communication in the huddle, the checks, getting guys on the same page." For Jones, he does this better than Richardson in the present moment.
Rewind to the first preseason contest against the Baltimore Ravens, when Richardson didn't make the correct adjustment. This resulted in the offense losing a play and a massive hit to the QB. Richardson ended up sustaining a dislocated finger and didn't return to play after getting walloped by edge rusher David Ojabo.
While it can't be 100 percent proven, it's unlikely Jones misses this call, and more likely he gets the ball out quickly to the flat or out that was presented. This play is a microcosm of what Jones would do that Richardson may not. Ultimately, this might be what Steichen is looking for when deciding on the next starting quarterback, more than anything else.