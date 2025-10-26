3 Scenarios That Could Define Colts' Clash vs. Titans
In their October finale, the Indianapolis Colts will face the Tennessee Titans at home with an opportunity to claim their seventh win of the season in eight games.
The Colts' offense has steamrolled the opposition, scoring 30-plus points in five of their seven victories. Indy's highest point performance of the season came against the Titans in Week 3, and that was on the road.
Now that the AFC South foes will face off at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Colts have a chance to mimic their Week 3 dominance.
If any of these three bold predictions happen, it should be an easy win for the Colts.
1. RB Jonathan Taylor Rushes for 100+ Yards and 3 Touchdowns
At Nissan Stadium in September, Taylor had his first three-touchdown performance of the season. That game sparked two more identical performances, and this weekend's matchup is a perfect opportunity for another.
Tennessee will be without star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, which could mean even larger running lanes for Taylor to attack.
With six total touchdowns in his last two games against the Titans, it's fair to say that Taylor enjoys facing this Tennessee defense. While his success may occasionally depend on the offensive line, Taylor is always capable of breaking away from tackles for a long run, as he did in Week 3.
2. The Colts Force Two Turnovers vs. Cam Ward
Ward has thrown five interceptions and has five fumbles in seven starts this season. His turnover-prone play could set the Colts up nicely with advantageous field position for Daniel Jones and the offense.
Ward threw an immediate pick-six in Week 3 against the Colts, as Kenny Moore II jumped the route and took it all the way back to the house within the first minute of play.
The Colts are the only team in the NFL this season to have forced a turnover in every game, and I don't see that streak ending in a home game against a rookie quarterback. Although the defense is dealing with injuries, that hasn't stopped them from coming up with the ball time and again.
3. WR Alec Pierce Gets His First Touchdown of the Year
Pierce missed two games due to a concussion he suffered in Week 3 against Tennessee, meaning he's had fewer chances to get in the paint. Coming off his best game of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers, I think the Colts try to scheme Pierce a touchdown to reward his play.
Pierce had five receptions for 98 yards last weekend. He made a couple of big catches in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals, so it's only right for him to get in the end zone against the Titans.
Tennessee placed starting cornerback L'Jarius Sneed on IR earlier this week, meaning Pierce could have a mismatch at some point during the game. It wouldn't be shocking to see Jones try to open up the field with a couple of deep shots to Pierce.
Colts vs. Titans will kick off at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.