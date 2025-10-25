Quenton Nelson = BRICK WALL 🧱



🔹@PFF Run Block Grade: 90.5 (1st among guards)

🔹@PFF Overall Grade: 82.9 (2nd among guards)

🔹95% Pass Block Win Rate (T-3rd among guards, per @espn)

🔹0 sacks allowed (through 6 games)



The standard at left guard. #ForTheShoe