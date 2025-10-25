Colts’ Offensive Line Holding Strong as the NFL’s Best
Seven seasons ago, the Indianapolis Colts allowed 18 sacks on the year with Andrew Luck under center. Jump ahead to 2025, and the Colts' offensive line is bringing back its prime.
Through seven games in 2025, the Colts have allowed six sacks. If they keep that pace, the Colts would end with 15 sacks allowed on the season.
The combination of elite pass protection and dominant rush blocking has led the Colts to some league-best metrics. Pro Football Focus named the Colts' offensive line as the best in the league heading into Week 8, keeping their pole position ahead of the Denver Broncos.
"Indianapolis’ protection unit was stout in the team's Week 7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers," PFF analyst Zoltán Buday wrote. "The line surrendered seven pressures — including one sack — on 36 pass plays, recording an 88.9 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating (tied for ninth best). While he did have a bad snap that resulted in a fumble, center Tanor Bortolini was excellent in pass protection. The second-year player did not allow a single pressure in the victory."
That elite grade came against the Chargers in Khalil Mack's first game back from injury. The Colts held the former Defensive Player of the Year and nine-time Pro Bowler to one sack on the day.
PFF dubbed left guard Quenton Nelson as the best lineman on the day. His 88.2 overall grade on the season leads all left guards in the league.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
According to PFF, the bona fide starter has allowed zero sacks and just one penalty on the season. When the Colts need a big play, they hand Jonathan Taylor the rock and let him clear a path behind the 6'5, 330 lbs. Nelson.
The tandem of Nelson and center Tanor Bortolini has been one of the best center/guard combinations in the league. The Colts' offensive line is elite, and deserves massive recognition for their 6-1 start.
Taylor has the second-most yards before contact (367), and is one of only two players with over 300 yards before contact. Taylor also leads the league in touchdowns, which is exactly why the Colts have improved their red zone conversion rate over the last few weeks.
The Colts' next test comes against the Tennessee Titans, who recorded zero sacks in their Week 3 matchup earlier this season.