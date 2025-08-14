3 Colts Who Can Exceed Expectations
The Indianapolis Colts are nearing their last joint practice of training camp and the second preseason game on Saturday, August 16th, against the Green Bay Packers.
With good reason, all eyes are on the quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones, as well as hopeful talents like wide receiver AD Mitchell, defensive end Laiatu Latu, and rookie tight end Tyler Warren.
But those names and the stars of the Colts aren't the only ones to keep an eye on during the upcoming regular season. With this subject top-of-mind, here are three Colts who have the skills and situation to surprise many this year.
JT Tuimoloau | Defensive End
The Colts took Ohio State's JT Tuimoloau with the 45th overall pick in this year's draft (second round). The former Buckeye tore it up in 2024, logging 12.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, 61 tackles, and two fumbles forced.
During the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, Tuimoloau looked great before exiting with a knee injury. He put up two tackles for loss, a sack, and a pass breakup. It hasn't been much, but if Tuimoloau can replicate the energy he showed against the Ravens, his impact might be greater than expected in a loaded defensive edge room.
Anthony Gould | Wide Receiver
Colts returner/wide receiver Anthony Gould didn't blow anyone away last year during his rookie season, but the speed and elusiveness were present. He caught just one pass for 23 receiving yards, earned 95 punt return yards, and 206 kick return yards.
The reason Gould is on this list is his vast improvement shown in training camp. It hasn't just been as a returner, but as a receiver. While Gould will be a returner through-and-through, he's showing he can make an impact in the slot. Gould could end up as Josh Downs' backup and be used more in the passing attack.
Will Mallory | Tight End
Similar to Gould's training camp, tight end Will Mallory is showing out as a capable receiving threat through his continued reps. Through building rapport with the quarterbacks, Mallory is starting to separate himself from Jelani Woods to make the final 53-man roster cut.
Mallory hasn't done much in his two years, catching 22 passes for 236 receiving yards on 34 targets, but is moving in the right direction in year three. While Mallory might not offer much in the blocking department, he's a great complement to an all-around talent like Tyler Warren, and blocking specialists Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree. We'll see if the former Miami Hurricane can continue climbing the ladder.