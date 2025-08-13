5 Colts to Watch Versus Packers
The Indianapolis Colts lost their first preseason contest of the year to the Baltimore Ravens 24-16 last Thursday. Now, Indianapolis turns its focus to the joint practice tomorrow against the Green Bay Packers, followed by its second preseason game on Saturday, August 16th, against the same team.
With plenty to discuss regarding this roster, it's time to highlight five Colts to watch for against the Packers in a preseason game that holds more weight than what appears on paper.
Anthony Richardson Sr. | Quarterback
The simple reason for Anthony Richardson Sr. being on this list is that he hardly saw any action against the Ravens. For those out of the know, Richardson didn't recognize a free runner, resulting in Ravens defensive end David Ojabo destroying the third-year QB. He left the game with a dislocated finger.
Richardson will get more opportunities against the Packers, and he must take full advantage of them. While Daniel Jones didn't light the world on fire, he was available to play. Richardson needs as many snaps as possible. He'll look to stay on the field while playing efficiently and making the necessary pre-snap adjustments.
Alex Johnson | Cornerback
Colts depth cornerback Alex Johnson made a huge play against the Ravens, snagging a one-handed sideline interception of QB Cooper Rush. Given the issues with injuries in Indy's cornerback room, it might open opportunities for a player like Johnson.
Johnson also had a tackle, two pass breakups, and a team-leading Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 94.9 on 25 snaps. Johnson is a defender to watch against the Packers; if he can replicate this performance or look great during his reps, he might ascend the depth chart for the position.
Ulysses Bently IV | Running Back
Undrafted free agent running back Ulysses Bentley IV was likely overlooked until the preseason game against the Ravens. The former Ole Miss Rebel was behind Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Goodson, and DJ Giddens. But, Bentley was the best back on the field during the first preseason battle.
Bentley put up 35 rushing yards on seven carries. Bentley is slotted as the fourth option in the backfield with veteran Khalil Herbert, so there's a shot he can continue to earn the respect of coaches if he looks smooth again operating with the pigskin.
Hunter Wohler | Safety
The last pick of Indianapolis' 2025 NFL draft, Hunter Wohler, has looked anything but like a seventh-rounder. The Wisconsin alum has had an impressive camp, even garnering the attention of new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
Wohler led Indianapolis in tackles with nine, finding himself all over the field. He also put up a 67.1 run defense grade and 64.3 coverage mark. Wohler has possibly the most momentum of anyone on this list. He's using this to secure himself a spot on the final 53-man roster.
Joe Bachie | Linebacker
The only other player of this collection to rival Wohler is former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie. Anarumo campaigned for Bachie since he coached him in Cincy, and so far, this acquisition has paid off more than anyone could have imagined.
Bachie, like Wohler, has made plays throughout training camp, especially in defensive coverage. Bachie continued his efficient ways against the Ravens, posting an impressive 93.6 coverage grade and securing an interception. Bachie is on his way to shockingly starting at the second level if he keeps this up.