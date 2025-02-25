4 Bold Colts Offseason Predictions
The Indianapolis Colts have a pivotal offseason ahead with razor-thin margins for error. General manager Chris Ballard is at the forefront of these decisions and has to have arguably the best performance as the leader of the front office he's ever put together.
There are several ways that cuts, free agency, and the draft can go for Indianapolis as they prepare for the 2025 campaign in year three of Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson.
There will be bold predictions all over, and that's the case for this piece. Here are four bold takes that aren't out of the realm of possibility to happen. For starters, the NFL draft and the unpredictability of the first round.
Chris Ballard Will Trade Back in Round 1
This isn't really the boldest of takes given Ballard's soft spot for obtaining more picks. However, with how bad tight end, cornerback, and safety need a top draft talent, it can be considered pretty wild if it happens.
The Colts will probably have higher odds of doing this if players like tight end Tyler Warren or safety Malaki Starks are off the board when they select at 14th. But, there's the slim chance it happens even if they're both there.
The argument for the Colts executing this method is the depth of talent at the positions of need. At tight end, there is still Harold Fannin Jr., Mason Taylor, and Elijah Arroyo. As for cornerback and safety, there are still names like Jahdae Barron (CB), Shavon Revel Jr. (CB), Xavier Watts (S), and Andrew Mukuba (S).
This move won't gain the adulation of Colts fans but works in the long-term if Indy still nails a solid late first-rounder while obtaining an extra second/third-rounder in 2025. This deal isn't the worst thing that can happen for the Colts, but it will undoubtedly raise eyebrows.
Colts Sign a Starting-Level Tight End
Even if the Colts draft a tight end like Warren and the first prediction doesn't happen, they might still need another presence in that position room. Given that Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson are free agents and probably aren't getting re-signed, it points to an outside signing for better talent.
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson is the perfect candidate. While Johnson doesn't seem like the blocking tight end, he was still trusted with 228 run-blocking snaps per Pro Football Focus and was serviceable (52.4 grade).
The Colts' tight ends were abysmal as pass-catching threats, compiling a miserable 39 catches between four players. Johnson, on the other hand, had a career season and caught 11 more passes alone than the entire Colts position room (50) and secured a fantastic 75.8% of his targets.
Per Spotrac, Johnson's market value is around $10.1 million annually. It seems like a lot, but the Colts can no longer scoff at this position, trusting who they have. The non-free agents are Will Mallory and Drew Ogletree; that won't cut it. They need a veteran, regardless of who's drafted. Johnson fits the bill.
Colts Address Safety by Signing Jevon Holland
This isn't to say the Colts don't still draft talent to add to the safety room, but signing a dynamic playmaker like Jevon Holland to put with Nick Cross can change Lou Anarumo's defense immediately.
Holland won't be cheap, as Spotrac has his market value at a contract of four years, $60,214,028. This equates to about $15.1 million annually. It's expensive for safety, but better than the performance Indianapolis had last year from Julian Blackmon.
Blackmon will probably be allowed to test free agency again, as he did last year. Ultimately he signed a cheap one-year deal and can still be a piece of Indy's defense if it's more of a rotational role. If the Colts can keep Blackmon for a low-end deal, while signing Holland, and getting a draft pick, it solves the safety issue right away.
It's unlikely with the market that Holland will command. He'll be able to negotiate a large contract with a team that has more than the 18th-ranked cap space of the Colts ($31,074,247). The Colts need massive safety help to pair with Cross, and if they want to make a splash, no better way than one of the most sought-after free agents.
Colts Will Cut Braden Smith, Samson Ebukam, and Raekwon Davis
It's simple, if the Colts cut tackle Braden Smith, edge Samson Ebukam, and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, they save a massive $30,730,000. Below is a brief breakdown of the savings per player.
-Braden Smith ($16.75 million)
-Samson Ebukam ($7.49 million)
-Raekwon Davis ($6.49 million)
For Smith, it's less about his stout performance as Indy's right tackle and more about his injuries piling up. Smith has missed 25 games in his seven-year career, with 12 being in the last two years. This points to the cutting of Smith being tough, but acceptable given they traded up for Matt Goncalves.
Ebukam missed the entire 2024 season due to an Achilles injury. The risk is cutting a player who led the team in 2023 with 9.5 sacks and finished second in pressures to DeForest Buckner with 48. But he's also to turn 30 before the regular season and is coming off an awful injury. Cutting Ebukam makes sense.
For Davis, it's far less difficult for the Colts than the previous two. It's harsh to say, but Davis was just bad in 2024. He was destroyed against the run and recorded only 15 tackles. Davis is the most likely cut candidate but with good reason and simple action.
The Bottom Line
The Colts have many outcomes that can occur in their 2025 offseason because multiple occurrences must happen for the campaign to be considered a victory.
Ballard's back is against a wall despite owner Jim Irsay not making it public. Missing the playoffs (and quarterback position to this point) since 2020 isn't acceptable. Ballard's retaining is surprising, but not when considering Richardson. Taking away too much will doom the youngster who struggled in year two.
These predictions might seem farfetched, but at least one can happen (or all four). Given what's on the line for 2025, don't put it past Ballard and the front office to take some incredible risk for success.
