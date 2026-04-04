Former five-time Pro Bowler, two-time First-Team All-Pro, and 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore, announced his retirement after 13 years in the NFL.

5x Pro Bowler and 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore announces his retirement after 13 seasons. pic.twitter.com/DgvNt7Efce — NFL (@NFL) April 2, 2026

Gilmore's most dominant seasons were with the New England Patriots, but he found himself with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 after spending one season with the Carolina Panthers.

Initially, this appeared to be a lesser signing since Gilmore was 32. However, he was so good with the Panthers that he earned his fifth Pro Bowl nomination in just eight games played.

The contract the Colts gave him in free agency was mild, standing at two years, $20 million, with $14 million fully guaranteed.

During that campaign, Indianapolis' cornerback room wasn't necessarily extraordinary. Outside of Gilmore, Kenny Moore II and Isaiah Rodgers Sr. were the best talents. This gave some opportunity to Gilmore to become the face of the room.

While the 2022 season was a dark year for Indianapolis, finishing 4-12-1, firing Frank Reich, and hiring interim coach Jeff Saturday to finish the year with zero coaching experience outside of high school football, Gilmore looked incredible.

Gilmore played and started 16 games for the Colts and put up 66 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and two interceptions. He also looked like he was in his prime in coverage, finishing eighth among 122 cornerbacks in Pro Football Focus coverage grade (81.1).

Had it not been for a disastrous year with Indianapolis, there's no doubt in my mind that Gilmore would have earned a sixth Pro Bowl.

Sadly, this was such a brutal season for Indy that Gilmore wanted out and was subsequently traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a fifth-rounder.

Jan 1, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

What lessons did Gilmore teach the Colts during his one-year tenure? Multiple.

First and foremost, he showed that NFL teams don't need to sign players right away in free agency to get the most out of a new addition.

Gilmore was signed closer to the NFL draft, not during the biggest wave of free agency. Despite the Colts waiting to add him, Gilmore was far-and-away the best cornerback that year for Indianapolis.

Second, you don't have to fork over a massive contract to have a capable starter who can make a difference for your team.

Gilmore's contract was an annual average of $10 million, which was a steal considering what he provided Gus Bradley's incredibly stale defensive scheme.

Third, Gilmore showed that you don't necessarily need younger talent to make a significant impact. Yes, typically signing any position over the age of 30 doesn't point to immense production, but it can happen, and Gilmore proved it.

Stephon Gilmore was the Gold Standard for the Cornerback position for about half a decade.



DPOY, Super Bowl Champion, Multiple 1st Team All-Pros…



Truly a legendary career pic.twitter.com/ujScYWS8LD — Max Loeb (@loebsleads) April 2, 2026

In short, Gilmore gave a lesson to Indianapolis that you don't need to have a knee-jerk reaction to improve your team, or in this case the defense.

To put things into current terms, Indy's pass-rush looked like it needed a superstar to improve things coming off of an underwhelming 2025 season from the group.

The name that stood out the most without competition was Trey Hendrickson, especially considering he played under Lou Anarumo during his best seasons.

While it would have immediately boosted the group with up-and-comer Laiatu Latu, the Colts missed the opportunity when the Baltimore Ravens swooped in to sign the four-time Pro Bowler.

Indy pivoted to get Micheal Clemons and Arden Key after losing Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam to the Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons.

It's to be determined how Clemons and Key will perform, and while Gilmore's career is far more impressive, anything can happen with a new scene, scheme, and different talent around a player.

Perhaps Indy continues to add more to the position before the NFL draft, as names like Haason Redick and Joey Bosa are still available.

Could one of these names, or someone similar, become the next Gilmore should the Colts sign them? It's definitely possible, even if the odds are low.

Gilmore was electric during his brief stint with Indy, and he gave proof that you don't need a blockbuster signing to improve your roster.