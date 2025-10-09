Horseshoe Huddle

5 Keys to a Colts Victory Against Cardinals

The Indianapolis Colts can move to 4-0 at home this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Drake Wally

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 40-6.
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 40-6. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The momentum established by the Indianapolis Colts continued after the destruction of the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 40-6.

This puts Indianapolis at 4-1 on the year and first in the AFC conference. Now, the Colts will defend Lucas Oil Stadium for the fourth time this year, this time against the 2-3 Arizona Cardinals.

Anything can happen in the NFL, and even though Indianapolis is favored, they still must adhere to these five goals on Sunday.

Let Daniel Jones Lead the Way

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (blue and white uniform) runs with the ball and looks for a receiver.
Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) scrambles against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is playing lights-out football five games into his career with the Colts. The Cardinals boast a top 10 rushing defense (eighth - 92.4 yards allowed per game) and will likely be ready to take away Jonathan Taylor. The solution? Let Jones lead the offensive dance.

Arizona has struggled defending opposing passing attacks (28th - 254.2 yards allowed per game), so Indianapolis should use playmakers like Michael Pittman Jr., Tyler Warren, and Josh Downs to open up the ground game. Jones has been tasked with spearheading the offense before and now faces a lax defense in that regard.

Finish Off Drives with Touchdowns

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (blue and white uniform) scores a touchdown and follows it up with a celebration.
Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Colts' offense has been on fire, ranking second in the NFL in total points. However, looking back through five games, Indianapolis has settled for field goals too often over scoring touchdowns. Before sustaining a season-ending injury, Spencer Shrader scored 53 out of 163 total points.

Despite the Cardinals sitting at a 2-3 record, they've done well at limiting points from their opposition. Cardinals' defensive coordinator Nick Rallis has his side of the football allowing only 19.2 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league. Indy needs to make it a priority to score TDs and give the new kicker Michael Badgley an easy transition.

Contain Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (white and red jersey) runs out of the tunnel.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) is introduced before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 25, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals' offense has been suspect, but they possess two capable offensive weapons in tight end Trey McBride and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Starting with McBride, he leads the Cardinals in receptions (29) and targets (42), so Indy's linebackers and secondary must keep McBride's impact to a minimum.

Harrison returns to the land where his Hall of Fame father, Marvin Harrison, made his legacy. Harrison hasn't had the greatest sophomore year, catching 20 passes for 306 receiving yards and two touchdowns. While Harrison has had drops, he also has the athleticism and potential to become an issue. With a banged-up secondary, we'll see how Indy adjusts to Harrison's abilities.

Take Advantage of Arizona's Leaky Offensive Line

Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (blue and white uniform) walks off the field after a big victory.
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) celebrates a win following a game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 33-8. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals' offense has been underwhelming, and quarterback Kyler Murray has sustained 66 pressures in 2025, which ranks 12th in the NFL. As for sacks, Arizona's offensive line has allowed 16 sacks, which is tied for fifth-most in the league. Murray is currently questionable to play, so if backup Jacoby Brissett suits up, it gives Indy an even better chance to wreak havoc.

The Colts haven't stacked up a wild number of sacks (14), but they have the right weapons on the defensive front to throw a wrench in the passing plans. Defensive end Laiatu Latu is beginning to come into his own and has a fantastic matchup with the Cardinals on paper.

The Cornerbacks

Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward (blue and white uniform) greets teammate Cam Bynum after making a big play.
Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) high fives cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) after an interception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Colts' cornerback room has sustained an immeasurable number of setbacks and injuries, yet still maintains a respectable level of play. This secondary will be tested weekly due to the backups and reserves who are stepping into the fray as starters.

Mainstay Charvarius Ward has been a constant, but now names like Chris Lammons and Johnathan Edwards will be trusted with more reps than they've seen all year. Lou Anarumo has been brilliant at not missing a beat with coverage despite so many issues, and he'll get a chance to keep this up against a Cardinals passing attack that hasn't been intimidating.

