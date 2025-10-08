Colts List Four Starters on Early Injury Report
As the Indianapolis Colts continue preparations for this weekend's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, several players are battling injuries that could impact the team's game-day roster.
The Colts were without multiple key starters against the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday, but early indications show that Indy could be getting one of those players back against Arizona.
Colts' Injury Report
- RB Tyler Goodson (Groin) - DNP
- DE Tyquan Lewis (Illness) - DNP
- CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles) - DNP
- T Braden Smith (Rest) - DNP
- DT Grover Stewart (Biceps) - FULL
- WR Alec Pierce (Concussion) - FULL
Goodson missed the first two games of the season due to an elbow injury before suffering a groin injury in Week 4's clash against the Los Angeles Rams. Running back Jonathan Taylor has been the workhorse in the backfield, with rookie DJ Giddens behind him.
Lewis was on last week's injury report due to an oblique injury, but he fought through the issue to suit up against Vegas. He recorded one sack, bringing down Geno Smith in the red zone to help hold the Raiders to a field goal in the first quarter.
Moore has now sat out seven consecutive practices due to an Achilles injury. Moore exited the team's Week 3 win against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter, just hours after he recorded a pick-six to open the scoring.
With the Colts' secondary losing Mike Hilton to practice squad IR, the quicker Moore returns (without re-aggravating his injury), the better.
Smith took a well-deserved rest day after helping hold the Raiders' defense to zero sacks. Smith struggled on Indy's opening drive, but he settled down nicely and limited the impact of star defensive end Maxx Crosby.
Stewart suffered his injury in Sunday's win, but his full participation on Wednesday is a good indication that he'll play against the Cardinals this weekend. Stewart had a pass deflection that led to an interception in the second quarter vs. Vegas.
Pierce has now sat out two straight games due to a concussion. He was a full participant in two practices last week, but he sat out Friday and was ruled out against the Raiders.
Pierce's return has been highly anticipated, especially since he's a deep ball threat who can really open up Shane Steichen's offense.