5 Keys to a Colts Victory Over Titans
The Indianapolis Colts are the best team in the NFL with a blistering 6-1 record. After a dominating victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, the Colts are squarely in the Super Bowl contender conversation.
For the Tennessee Titans, it couldn't be more opposite, as the team sits at 1-6 and has a new head coach after the firing of Brian Callahan. For the Colts' second clash with the Titans, it will be interim head coach Mike McCoy who will face Shane Steichen.
After Indy destroyed the Titans in Week 3 by a score of 41-20, the assumption is that it will happen again, but the Colts must focus on defending home turf and taking care of business.
Here are the five keys for Indianapolis to sweep the Titans for the third-straight season.
Containing Calvin Ridley
The Titans' offense is bad, but wide receiver Calvin Ridley is still the most explosive weapon for Cam Ward to throw to. During the first battle, Charvarius Ward removed Calvin Ridley from the equation, allowing only one catch for 27 yards on seven targets.
However, Ward is on injured reserve, so players like Johnathan Edwards and Mekhi Blackmon will be the corners to cover Ridley. Ridley hasn't had a good tenure with the Titans, but he's the most talented pass-catcher. If Indy can limit or silence him again, it will make life even harder on Ward.
Finish Sacks
The Colts had a sensational performance pressuring Justin Herbert during the win over Los Angeles. Indy tallied 37 pressures on the top-tier passer but finished with a mere three sacks. While Herbert is very difficult to sack, it's still something the Colts must work on.
During their first meeting, Indy put 31 pressures on Ward and secured four sacks. While it's not terrible, Indy wants to put Ward on the ground more than in Week 3. Seeing that Ward is the fourth-most pressured QB (102) and the most sacked (30), the Colts must turn more of those pressures into sacks.
Come Out Aggressively and Establish a Lead Early
The Titans have the worst scoring offense in the NFL with just 96 points over seven games. This puts a simple equation in the hands of Steichen: come out firing with the offense and establish a quick lead. This will put all the pressure on Ward to keep up, and if the Chargers couldn't do it, the Titans likely can't either.
Ward has a mere four touchdown passes, but five interceptions and five fumbles. If Indianapolis can establish a two-score lead, it might already be over for the Titans. Ward has struggled with a lack of weapons and protection, and playing from behind is a recipe for disaster for 2025's number one pick.
Use Alec Pierce to Open Up the Offense
The Colts have so many ways to attack defenses, especially through the air with Daniel Jones. Weapons like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Tyler Warren stands out immediately. However, the most explosive pass-catcher is Alec Pierce.
Pierce returned from a concussion last week and led the way against the Chargers in targets (10) and receiving yards (98). If Downs can suit up, it will give Pierce even more downfield opportunities. If Pierce catches just one or two deep balls from Jones, the Titans' defense will begin to respect it, opening up the rest of the offense entirely.
Trust the Offensive Line, Trust Jonathan Taylor
The Titans play the pass admirably defensively, but struggle badly against the run, ranking 30th with 977 rushing yards allowed. After Jonathan Taylor put up 102 rushing yards and three ground TDs the first time he faced the Titans, it only makes sense to feed the NFL's best running back the football.
The Colts' offensive line has supported Taylor like snowplows, pushing back defensive trenches to open up opportunities. If defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons doesn't play after sustaining a hamstring injury, it just makes the game plan even clearer. Taylor could be on tap for another astounding performance on Sunday.