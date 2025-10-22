Insider Reveals Colts in Market for Defensive Trade
With the NFL trade deadline nearing on November 4, the Indianapolis Colts are emerging as a team to watch for, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
"The Colts, who own the NFL’s best record at 6-1, are viewed around the league as a team to watch ahead of the trade deadline — with their focus on adding a proven defensive playmaker, per sources.," Schultz wrote on X. "Indy has experimented with in-season free agent signings and even players coming out of retirement, but targeting a real difference-maker for DC Lou Anarumo is something to watch."
The Colts currently boast the best record in the NFL, becoming the first team to reach six wins on the season. Considering the consistent success the offense has shown, it makes sense that general manager Chris Ballard may want to upgrade the defense to give Indy a real shot at a Super Bowl run.
The Colts' defense has been able to make plays when it matters, but the playoffs are a different animal. Constant injuries could be a real threat to the Colts' playoff dreams, so making a move for an elite corner or pass rusher wouldn't be the worst idea.
What makes the Colts' position so unique is their combination of current success and future flexibility. Sitting at the top of the AFC with a balanced, well-coached roster, they’re in a prime position to make a strategic move without mortgaging the future.
Ballard has long been known for his measured approach, but with the team ahead of schedule in their development, now might be the perfect time to get aggressive.
Obvious candidates for a trade include any Cincinnati Bengals defenders who played under Anarumo while he was there. That includes the likes of defensive end Trey Hendrickson, linebacker Logan Wilson, and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.
Hendrickson had already gone through the trade rumor whirlwind this offseason, but the Bengals somehow managed to get him to agree to a $16 million pay raise.
The Bengals might not be willing to sell off their top talent, but it's a near guarantee the Colts would show some form of interest in Hendrickson if he became available.
A couple of other pass rusher options include Will McDonald IV, Maxx Crosby, and Jaelan Phillips. All three of those guys are on losing teams at the bottom of the league who could be potential sellers.
McDonald isn't the best run defender, but the Colts' scheme funnels runners inside so that defensive tackles Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner can deal with them. Crosby is obviously one of the best defenders in the league, and Phillips has already been included in trade buzz.
The Colts could also try to make a move for a cornerback, especially after Xavien Howard retired and Charvarius Ward was put on IR.
Seattle Seahawks corner Tariq Woolen is a name to watch, but it's unclear what the Seahawks' asking price is.
Regardless, the Colts only have a couple weeks to determine if they want to make a move. If they stay stagnant, it could cost them in the future.