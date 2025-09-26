5 Keys to Victory for Colts to Defeat Rams
Week 4 is a massive test for the Indianapolis Colts (3-0) as they travel out west to face the Los Angeles Rams (2-1), led by Matt Stafford and Sean McVay.
If the Colts can come out of this road match with a victory, it will thin out the remaining critics who doubt whether this team is for real. But, the Colts will need arguablly their best game on offense and defense to get the victory.
With that being said, here are the five keys to Indianapolis emerging victorious on Sunday to move to 4-0.
Defensive Front Must Step Up
The Rams' offensive line isn't anything to write home about, but neither is the Colts' defensive front. Through three games, the Colts have logged seven sacks (zero against the Denver Broncos) and lacked consistent pressure from start to finish in any game.
But they aren't facing Tua Tagovailoa, Bo Nix, or Cam Ward; they're facing future Hall of Famer and former Super Bowl champion Matt Stafford. Stafford can make the defense pay dearly for not getting pressure on him, which the Colts have not done well.
If Lou Anarumo's defense stands any chance at beating this Rams offense, it all starts and ends with what happens up front. Expect names like DeForest Buckner, Laiatu Latu, and Kwity Paye to do everything possible to create havoc on Sunday.
Touchdowns, Not Field Goals
It's no secret that the Colts' offense has been fantastic through three weeks. Led by the quarterback Daniel Jones and head coach Shane Steichen, Indy has the second-most overall yards in the NFL with 1,256 (behind only the Buffalo Bills - 1,260).
But there is one glaring issue with this side of the football: the inability to score touchdowns consistently. Given how well the Rams' offense plays and the talent level they possess, Indianapolis can't afford to lean too heavily on Spencer Shrader.
Indy has nine touchdowns, but 11 field goals through their three weeks of football. Steichen must figure out a way to be far more efficient at hitting paydirt on Sunday, or his football squad could find themselves trying to catch up to the Rams.
Braden Smith and Bernhard Raimann
The Colts' offensive line has been great for Jones and Jonathan Taylor through three weeks. However, this entry isn't considering the ground attack, but the protection for Jones against two specific Rams defenders: linebacker Byron Young and defensive end Jared Verse.
Young is tied for second in the NFL with four sacks; he also has 11 pressures. As for Verse, he only has one sack, but a fantastic 13 pressures (4.33 per game). These two can be sent up the middle, sure, but Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith will see them the most.
Raimann struggled against Bradley Chubb in week one, and Smith isn't known for his pass-blocking, so these two will have their hands full against Verse and Young on Sunday. If they can't win most of the battles, Jones might suffer in the backfield.
Michael Pittman Jr.
Wide receiver Alec Pierce suffered a concussion on a deep ball attempt in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans, which means that Adonai Mitchell will likely step into more snaps if the former Cincinnati Bearcat can't go. This spells more volume for one man: Michael Pittman Jr.
After playing through a fractured lower back last year, Pittman looks like his old self with Jones running the show. He leads the Colts in receptions (16), is tied with Tyler Warren in receiving yards (193), and tops in touchdown catches (two).
This game has Pittman written all over it, so don't be shocked if the former second-rounder puts up his best statistical performance of the year against a suspect Rams secondary at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
Mike Hilton and Mekhi Blackmon
The loss of Kenny Moore II is a big one for Anarumo's defense, which is why the Colts decided to sign former Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton. Paired with Mekhi Blackmon, Hilton will be tasked with handling slot duties against Puka Nacua. It's fully expected that Hilton will be called up from the practice squad for this bout.
Nacua has been nothing short of unreal, leading the NFL in catches (29 on 35 targets), receiving yards (333), and first downs (18). It's simple: Hilton and Blackmon must limit Nacua because he will have an impact. The question is, how much?
Hilton knows Anarumo's scheme like the back of his hand, but Nacua is an absolute menace in the slot. Hilton and Blackmon will be tested to the highest degree against arguably the best wide receiver in the league on Sunday.