Trio of Colts Starters Trending Downward for Rams Matchup
The Indianapolis Colts are preparing for a Week 4 duel against the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday. The Colts are looking to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2009, which is also the last year they beat the Rams.
The Colts are dealing with a few injury concerns, with five players sitting out during Thursday's practice.
Colts' Injury Report
- G Matt Goncalves (Toe) - DNP
- WR Anthony Gould (Illness) - DNP
- CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles) - DNP
- WR Alec Pierce (Concussion) - DNP
- DT Grover Stewart (Rest) - DNP
- OT Braden Smith (Heel) - LP
- DT DeForest Buckner (Back) - LP
- CB Xavien Howard (Rest) - FULL
- P Rigoberto Sanchez (Personal matter) - FULL
Goncalves is dealing with a toe issue that has kept him out for two straight practices. The second-year lineman transitioned to right guard this offseason after Will Fries left in free agency, and he's been stellar.
Through three games, Goncalves has allowed only two pressures on quarterback Daniel Jones. He was seen in a boot during Wednesday's practice, per Indy Star's Joel Erickson.
Gould was not on Wednesday's report, but he popped up on Thursday's due to illness. Gould is the team's go-to return man, so it'll be interesting to see if someone has to fill his spot on Sunday.
Moore suffered a lower-leg injury against the Tennessee Titans last weekend in the fourth quarter. He quickly went to the locker room and did not return to the field. He has sat out two practices and will likely be out for a couple of weeks due to an Achilles injury.
Pierce had a rough landing on a jump ball against the Titans, which gave him a concussion. This is the third reported concussion of Pierce's short career. Although every concussion is different in severity, it's unusual to see a player return in less than a week.
Stewart sat out due to rest, something he and Buckner have done over the past few weeks. If you've played as many years as they have, you'd probably like a rest day, too.
Buckner sat out yesterday because of a back injury, but his participation today is a good sign for his injury designation on game day.
Smith was not on Wednesday's report, but if his heel issue worsens, the Colts' right side of the line could be in trouble.