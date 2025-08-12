Colts' Lou Anarumo Gives Thoughts on Unforeseen Talents
The Indianapolis Colts' defense has taken its lumps throughout training camp, especially in the secondary. Despite this, Lou Anarumo's troops press on and have their second preseason game this Saturday against the Green Bay Packers.
Anarumo answered questions from the media on Monday after practice. Starting, Anarumo was asked about the injuries to his cornerbacks and his thoughts on cornerbacks Alex Johnson and Jonathan Edwards stepping into the fray.
“Yeah, I think as you mentioned, it just creates opportunity for everybody. Those guys are going to get a ton of reps in these next two preseason games. It’s going to benefit us down the road. Both guys are challenging. They've got their good moments and bad moments. That's playing corner in this league. But they're doing a lot of good things.”
Johnson had a great game against the Baltimore Ravens, notching a tackle, two pass breakups, and an impressive one-handed interception on the sideline. As for Edwards, he collected three tackles, all solo. These corners will be ones to monitor on Saturday.
Next, Anarumo answered a question about safety/linebacker Hunter Wohler and how his excellent showings during training camp and the preseason game last Thursday.
“It's been good. There's certainly those flash plays that you see. Still got a ways to go with some of the other things. But certainly, he's done a good job coming in, inserting himself into the defense and knowing – he does a great job of studying what the calls are obviously, and where he's supposed to be. He's done a good job communicating for a young guy. So, I'm pleased with where he's at.”
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Wohler led the team in tackles (nine) against the Ravens, and also posted a Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 69.2 in 34 snaps. Wohler has had a strong offseason and looked good in his first preseason tilt. He'll look to keep up that momentum against the Packers.
Lastly, Anarumo was asked about linebacker Joe Bachie. Bachie, like Wohler, has had a very strong training camp and transferred that into Thursday's game against the Ravens.
"I just think Joe (Bachie) knows it so well and he can help, as you mentioned, everybody – settles everybody down. If there's a particular check, he already knows it. He's been there, he's done that in games. So, I just think he helps that whole room for sure. Then when he's out there, I think things are settled down a little bit, as the other guys continue to learn it.”
Bachie has made excellent plays during training camp and even came up with a pick against the Ravens. Bachie also grabbed three tackles and a pass breakup. Currently, it seems that Bachie is most likely to start at the other linebacker position opposite Zaire Franklin, with hardly anything being said about Jaylon Carlies.
This defense has a lot to live up to this year, given the talent it has, and Anarumo coming into town with a far more exotic scheme than what Gus Bradley implemented from 2022 to 2024. We'll see if things can line up better as a whole for them during joint practice and the second preseason game.
The Colts versus Packers tilt kicks off at 1 pm EST from Lucas Oil Stadium.