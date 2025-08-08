Colts Risers and Fallers in Preseason Loss to Ravens
The Indianapolis Colts fell in their preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens 24-16 on the road. While it's merely the preseason, it's a big one for Indianapolis for multiple reasons.
After the first preseason contest is in the books for the Colts, it's time to touch on the risers and fallers from the battle with the Ravens.
Riser | J.T. Tuimoloau
Colts defensive end JT Tuimoloau looked great during his first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately, he left the contest late with a knee injury. Before exiting, Tuimoloau had two tackles for loss, a sack, and a pass deflection.
Indianapolis will take a closer look at Tuimoloau's knee injury and likely won't press the issue for him to get on the field since it's the preseason. If Tuimoloau's preseason performance against the Ravens is an indicator of what's the come, his future is bright.
Faller | Anthony Richardson Sr.
Anthony Richardson Sr. barely saw action against the Ravens due to a finger injury after taking a bruising sack from Ravens edge rusher David Ojabo. While the play appears to be an offensive line issue, it also looks like Richardson stared down the left side of the field, missing the right reads.
Richardson missed an opportunity to press Daniel Jones for the starting gig, and was only able to stay on the field for about half a quarter. Richardson's finger injury adds to a slew of setbacks for the young QB. While it's harsh to criticize Richardson's injuries, they seem to keep happening to him, which isn't encouraging at all.
Riser | Tyler Warren
Colts' rookie tight end Tyler Warren played well during his NFL debut. The former Penn State weapon was targeted three times and caught everything for 40 receiving yards. While those aren't wild numbers, Warren looked like a consistent target and had a long catch of 23 yards.
Warren appeared to be as advertised after putting up a strong training camp up to this point. Warren will build off this preseason start with two more contests ahead before the regular campaign gets underway.
Faller | Daniel Jones
One might consider Jones a 'riser' since he played more snaps than initially intended, given Richardson's injury. However, Jones didn't play exceptionally, which keeps the starting quarterback discussion alive. Jones finished 10/21 passing for 144 yards and no touchdowns.
Jones has the skills to operate Shane Steichen's offense, but hasn't separated himself from Richardson in the quarterback competition. Jones will want to put up a better game when he starts against the Green Bay Packers.
Riser | Joe Bachie
Initially seen as a pure backup linebacker, Joe Bachie has looked fantastic operating in Lou Anarumo's scheme. Similar to Warren, Bachie has had a great training camp and is outperforming fellow linebacker Jaylon Carlies.
Bachie made another huge play against the Ravens, securing a pick and also throwing in three tackles and a pass breakup. If Bachie keeps up this type of play, there's a real chance he's the starter next to Zaire Franklin when the regular season gets going.
Faller | Return Defense
Special teams coordinator Brian Mason's troops looked awful against Baltimore's return scheme. Indianapolis allowed 156 kick return and 109 punt return yards, totaling 265. This was at it's worst when Ravens return man LaJohntay Wester returned a punt for 87 yards, resulting in a score.
It's just the first preseason game, but this is a brutal start for Mason's side of the football. While kicker Spencer Shrader helped ease the pain with 3/4 field goals made, the return defense has to be better. Allowing great field position and points from returns is a recipe for losing football games.
