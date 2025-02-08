6 Potential Colts Future Cornerstones
The Indianapolis Colts might not have concluded the 2024 season as originally hoped, but there were still bright spots and performances that can give fans hope for the future.
With that being said, every successful franchise needs pillars and cornerstones of the squad for the future to provide consistent performances and efficient seasons; Indy is no different.
The Colts have multiple players who already fit this designation for several reasons. Here are the prominent six that will shape the Colts if they remain playing for the Horseshoe for years to come.
Alec Pierce | Wide Receiver
Wide receiver Alec Pierce's future was ambiguous when the Colts drafted AD Mitchell in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft. However, Mitchell struggled to sync with the offense in his rookie season. Pierce on the other hand was a pure, unadulterated weapon.
Pierce became the premier deep threat in the NFL, catching 37 passes for 824 receiving yards, seven touchdowns, and a league-leading 22.3 yards per catch.
Pierce's breakout season was with only 69 targets, so expect the former Cincinnati Bearcat to continue his rise to prominence. If Indy is smart, they'll keep him in a Colts uniform as long as possible; there might even be an extension in his future.
Jaylon Carlies | Linebacker
The Colts needed more sure-fire coverage from the defensive second-level, enter fifth-rounder Jaylon Carlies. While the former Mizzou Tigers safety didn't get a full season due to injury, his switch to linebacker will be perfect for what the Colts need.
He played 10 games in 2024 and collected 36 tackles (two for loss), 1.0 sacks, and an interception. He also grabbed a fantastic 83.1 coverage grade per Pro Football Focus, good enough for fourth among active linebackers.
Zaire Franklin is a stalwart but not close to Carlies' potential in coverage. If Carlies can continue putting it together, he might become the best overall linebacker for Indy in the future.
Josh Downs | Wide Receiver
Two-year Colts pass-catcher Josh Downs has already established himself as a model of offensive consistency, regardless of who's under center. With three quarterbacks played with throughout his career, he's showing star prowess.
Through his first two campaigns, he's hauled in 140 of 205 targets (68.3 percent catch efficiency) for 1,574 yards, seven touchdowns, and an impressive 70 first downs.
Micheal Pittman Jr. is still the WR1, but don't be surprised if Downs supplants him in that regard as early as the 2025 season. Downs is on pace for a major breakout in year three, and for years to come in the Circle City.
Laiatu Latu | Defensive End
The Colts invested their 15th overall 2024 pick in UCLA's Laiatu Latu at edge. Initially, he was to play in rotation with Samson Ebukam. However, the veteran went down for the season with an injury, Latu was tasked with more playing time.
While his rookie year wasn't other-worldly, he showed plenty of promise by accumulating 38 pressures, a 71.5 overall PFF grade, 32 tackles, three forced fumbles, and 4.0 sacks.
Latu's bend, speed off the line of scrimmage, and constantly rotating pass-rush moves will give him plenty to work with in Lou Anarumo's scheme. The future is bright for Latu, and he may be a full-time starter in 2025.
Nick Cross | Safety
Safety Nick Cross' future, similar to Pierce's, was murky after two straight volatile seasons. With confidence low from outsiders (minus the coaching staff), Cross stepped up as the best safety on the team in 2024.
Due to Indy's putrid run defense, Cross was the hustler, making an insane 146 tackles (six for loss), 1.0 sacks, five passes defended, and three interceptions. In short, Cross made it known he's the new established strong safety for Anarumo's defense.
Cross plays the run fantastically but does need to improve in coverage. As a 23-year-old, he has plenty of time as Indy figures out the future of free safety and Julian Blackmon. Regardless of that outcome, it's clear that Cross is here to stay with the Colts' defense.
Anthony Richardson | Quarterback
Who else but Anthony Richardson could conclude this list? The most important player for the future of Indy (right now), Richardson thrived at times in his rookie year but struggled with passing in his sophomore campaign.
Richardson hit on 126/264 passes (47.7%), 1,814 yards, eight passing scores to 12 picks. The numbers don't lie in this case; Richardson has to bounce back in year three, but he's still young like Cross with time to adjust.
Richardson will work hard to smooth out these rough edges in his game to complement his incredible running abilities for the 2025 season.
Richardson's growth as a passer is critical for Indy's success, but if he can make that happen and hit a positive stride in 2025, it might produce one of the deadliest QBs in the NFL, and Colts history. However, this is dependent on Richardson taking steps forward, not backward.
