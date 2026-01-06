The NFL playoffs are on the horizon, but the Indianapolis Colts is one of 18 teams that will begin offseason preparations for 2026.

One area to address for the Colts is their free agents. The two biggest players that Indy will have big decisions on are quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Alec Pierce.

However, another is flying under the radar: safety Nick Cross. After another solid year, the Colts could secure the 24-year-old's services and continue pairing him with Cam Bynum. Aaron Schatz at ESPN boldly predicts that Cross stays with the Colts.

"The Colts give a big extension to 25-year-old safety Nick Cross. He did well in my coverage DVOA metric and was involved in 14.0% of Colts defensive plays, seventh among safeties through Week 17.

His average run tackle came after a gain of just 4.4 yards (ranked sixth among safeties through Week 17)."

Nick Cross appreciation post 👏



🔹74 tackles (3rd among Ss)

🔹3 sacks (1st among Ss)

🔹908 snaps (9th among Ss)

🔹1 FF | 1 INT



Should re-signing Nick Cross be a priority for the Colts this summer? 🤔 #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/mOv3ahstd1 — SleeperColts (@SleeperColts) December 18, 2025

Cross' 2024 saw him break out following two underwhelming campaigns in 2022 and 2023. Cross put up 146 tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, three picks, and five pass breakups.

Cross continued the momentum from last year by playing all 17 games and logging 120 more tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, an interception of Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert, and five more pass breakups.

The former Maryland Terrapin played well enough this year to warrant consideration from Indianapolis to get him a new deal. Given that he's only 24 years old and has already played 67 games (38 starts), he might just be scratching the surface.

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Hassan Haskins (28) runs the ball against Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While Cross has erupted in production since 2023, there is one glaring area where he's struggled more than any: pass coverage.

Per Pro Football Focus, Cross posted an underwhelming coverage grade of 50.2. This ranks 78th out of 98 eligible safeties in the NFL throughout the 2025 season.

However, where he excels the most is against opposing ground games. In that metric, he finished with a grade of 71.2, ranking 48th for all safeties.

If Cross were to get a new deal, it might not be the 'big' magnitude Schatz mentions. However, it could resemble what the Colts offered to Bynum during the 2025 offseason.

Bynum received a four-year, $60 million contract to join the Indianapolis team and paid the Colts back with 81 tackles, eight pass breakups, and a team-best four interceptions.

For me personally, I'd predict the same number of years (four), but less than what Bynum received - let's say $48-$56 million with around $20 million guaranteed (Bynum - $30 million guaranteed).

Having a safety duo like Bynum and Cross is an excellent addition to any defense. Cross has his setbacks, but overall, likely still has room to elevate his play since he's still so young.

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) celebrates an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

We'll see what general manager Chris Ballard does with Cross, but it wouldn't surprise me if he's kept in the ranks of Indianapolis' roster.

To have such a young defender with so much experience in the league is uncanny, and it would benefit Indy to retain his services to keep the excellent duo of Bynum and Cross intact.

