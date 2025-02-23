Aaron Rodgers Reveals Wants in Next Team, Colts Possible Fit?
The Indianapolis Colts are going into 2025 with the hope that quarterback investment Anthony Richardson will take the necessary leap forward to be the leader of the franchise for years ahead.
After a troubling and difficult 2024 that saw Richardson commit more turnovers than touchdowns and fall beneath 50 percent for passing efficiency, the notion is he needs competition.
One quarterback who has been linked to the Colts is four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. While Rodgers' prime is behind him, he still played respectably in 2024 for the New York Jets, posting 63 percent completion for 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions despite an awful record.
Rodgers recently told TMZ Sports two things he's looking for in his next possible suitor. NFL.com's Kevin Patra reported the information. Rodgers' ideas aren't wild and fit what he might need this late in his NFL career.
Rodgers said one factor he's putting into consideration is 'if they want you,' followed by 'if they got a good team.' For Rodgers, the Colts likely fit neither of these.
Indianapolis probably isn't interested in adding Rodgers and the team isn't good in its current state. Even general manager Chris Ballard mentioned at his end-of-season presser that they're 'not close' to the playoffs. This paints the picture of a sub-par team that has far more room to grow before they compete for the postseason.
After concluding with an 8-9 record and gaining more questions than answers for Richardson, it might sound like the squad needs to get a proven veteran with Shane Steichen to compete with the former fourth-overall pick.
However, the Colts might not want to pay the money Rodgers will want to get a spot. Plus, the team can find other free agents who aren't as pricey and can get the job done to push Richardson to his best football.
Rodgers' name has been consistently floated around as a possible fit for the Colts, but it doesn't seem likely. If the Colts did bring Rodgers on board, it signals that the belief in Richardson isn't the highest.
Indianapolis must see this project with Richardson out, and adding Rodgers doesn't help with that goal. However, another veteran signing like Jameis Winston or Marcus Mariota makes more sense and allows Richardson to remain the starter unless the floor falls out from under him in year three.
Anything can happen with teams severing ties with players and who the next suitor can be. But Indianapolis must take a hard pass on the 41-year-old, 10-time Pro Bowler in 2025.
