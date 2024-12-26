Absurd Colts Stat Revealed Ahead of Critical Matchup vs. Giants
For the Indianapolis Colts' second-to-last regular season game of the 2024 campaign, they're set to face one of the NFL's worst teams of the year: the New York Giants.
The Giants have found their way to the league's worst record through 15 games at 2-13, and with their recent display of 10 straight losses and some abysmal performances on both sides of the ball, it's difficult to see that status changing in the final motions of the season-- even if Sunday's meeting will be on their home field.
In fact, the Giants have ended up with one of the worst seasons in recent memory when playing at home, with New York's struggles becoming even more apparent when looking at a stat uncovered by Mike Chappell of FOX59/CBS4 Sports.
For the 2024 regular season, the Colts have found more wins in MetLife Stadium than the Giants, despite the Giants playing seven games compared to one game for Indianapolis, which ended in a 28-27 victory over the New York Jets.
The Colts are coming fresh off a victory last weekend against the Tennessee Titans to lift only one game behind .500 and should be able to build onto that for this Sunday against the Giants. With playoff implications in mind, Indianapolis couldn't afford to drop this game as is, and the urgency becomes even larger considering the opposing team has yet to win a game at home on the season.
Playoff hopes are slim for Indianapolis regardless of the outcome on Sunday. However, if the Colts bow out of the race early thanks to a trap game loss vs. the two-win Giants, it'll be an ugly look for the entire organization.
Thankfully, the Colts are 6-1 this season when playing teams with a losing record, and 1-7 when up against a winning record. As long as that trend continues, Indianapolis expects to have no trouble traveling to MetLife for the second time this season on Sunday.
Kickoff for Colts-Giants lands at 1 PM ET.
