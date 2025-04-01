Colts Have Access to E.J. Speed Replacement
The Indianapolis Colts saw veteran linebacker E.J. Speed leave for the Houston Texans in free agency, meaning they must replace his services to join Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies.
While the Colts can accomplish this in the draft through several rounds, they can also add the much-needed talent through free agency. One player that stands out is linebacker C.J. Mosley, formerly with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens.
Mosley is a 10-year professional coming off a 2024 where he only played four games due to toe and neck issues. However, he'll look to bounce back from those setbacks to return to what made him a five-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro.
Mosley has accumulated an impressive resume during his decade in the NFL, and the statistics show up. Below are his metrics tallied through 133 games (132 starts):
-1,083 tackles
-55 tackles for loss
-12.0 sacks
-53 passes defended
-12 passes defended
-2 defensive touchdowns
-10 fumbles forced
As displayed, Mosley can provide the Colts with a steady hand that has seen prominent success in the league. As for Speed, he wasn't the best tackler and suffered in coverage, something Mosley can help alleviate.
To put into context how rough of a 2024 Speed had, he had a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 46.3 and a whopping 26 missed tackles. The latter statistic ranked last out of 189 eligible linebackers. This lack of efficiency assisted in dooming Indianapolis' defense, often allowing chunk runs and lapses in overall defensive performance.
Indianapolis might look to younger talent in the NFL draft, like Demetrius Knight Jr., Carson Schwesinger, and Barrett Carter. However, Mosley must stay healthy and return to his effective ways, showcasing diverse skills that can positively alter a defense like Lou Anarumo's.
Indianapolis' defense last year under Gus Bradley was simply unacceptable, but now Anarumo has weapons like cornerback Charvarius Ward, safety Cam Bynum, and depth players like defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and corner Corey Ballentine.
Mosley is an interesting addition for any defense, but the Colts can use him right away in several ways to solidify what was, at times, a barren showing from the Indy stop troops. Do the Colts have an interest in Mosley? Potentially. But, there might be more of a desire to put a rookie in the ranks with Franklin and Carlies.
The NFL draft is fast approaching (April 24th), but free agency is a long process with plenty of talent left to bolster a needy defense. It will be something to monitor as the Colts prepare to address the linebacker position after Speed's departure.
