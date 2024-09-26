Colts: AD Mitchell's Decrease in Snaps Not a Long-Term Concern
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver AD Mitchell has seen his snaps decrease drastically in recent weeks, as he only saw seven total snaps on offense against the Chicago Bears. This talented rookie is moving to more of a reserve role for the time being, but that move shouldn't dissuade anyone regarding his long-term potential.
The numbers game is a bit tricky with a player like Mitchell, as he has a slew of veterans/capable receivers ahead of him on the depth chart. Michael Pittman Jr. has led the Colts in receiving yards in each of the last three seasons, and he was just rewarded with a strong extension north of $20 million per season last offseason. Second-year pass catcher Josh Downs was the team's second-leading receiver in 2023, and he is the ideal slot receiver in Shane Steichen's offense.
The only real position that Mitchell could hope to challenge at the moment is Alec Pierce at the 'X' receiver role. Unfortunately for Mitchell, Pierce is in the middle of his best stretch of play in his career. Pierce currently leads the team with 225 yards receiving and leads the NFL in yards per catch (25.0). Add in his strong ability as a run blocker and his budding chemistry with Anthony Richardson, and Pierce has built himself up as an indispensable member of the Colts' passing game.
The talent in front of Mitchell isn't the only reason that his snaps have decreased, however. He has had his fair share of struggles on the field, particularly with his timing on his routes and in his run blocking. These are very fixable mistakes, but ones that can keep a young player out of a pretty solid rotation. There was also the costly drop he had against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, so there is good reason for his decrease in play.
Mitchell has had his struggles on the field and the path to playing time in front of him appears to be blocked, so why should there be hope regarding this rookie player? Simply put, there are some underlying positives in his game. He is second in the Colts' receiver room in average separation on his routes (trailing only Pierce) and he is seeing a healthy dose of targets vertically down the field.
The Colts also showed how much they value him on money downs this season, as they isolated him and targeted him on two massive conversion attempts in the first two games of the year. Neither attempt ended up being completed, but Mitchell was able to uncover for his quarterback to create the window needed (the two plays in question are the failed fourth down attempt vs. Houston and Mitchell's drop on third down vs. Green Bay).
Mitchell has shown the ability to separate in the NFL and the Colts clearly have a long term vision for him, it's just going to take time and consistency for him to get back on the field. He is one of the youngest receivers in the NFL at just 21 years old, so a lot of these issues should iron out with more time. It's easy to forget that Pittman Jr. didn't have his breakout until age 24 (and Pierce is 24 years old now during his best season). It will simply take more time and more maturity for Mitchell to hit his potential in the NFL.
Overall, Mitchell was thrust into the starting lineup early this season due to an injury to Downs, and he simply wasn't ready for the moment. He showed great flashes, and the Colts clearly have a plan for him, so this momentary move to more of a reserve role shouldn't be too concerning for his long-term potential.
Mitchell is a 21-year-old project receiver that will take some time to adjust to the NFL. This move to WR4/5 is a necessary one that is best for the team and it shouldn't be any reason to panic for the long-term future of this young player.
