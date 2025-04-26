Colts Add Speed, Playmaking On Defense with Justin Walley: Film
The Indianapolis Colts made a surprise selection in round three of the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting cornerback Justin Walley out of Minnesota.
Walley, 22, is a four-year starter at Minnesota who totaled 27 pass deflections and seven interceptions in his college career. He ran a blazing 4.4-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which was made even more impressive by the fact that he performed with a broken wrist.
For the Colts, Lou Anarumo has always prioritized speed at the cornerback position. Players like Jaylon Jones, Sam Womack, and even JuJu Brents lack the long speed he prefers, so adding a player like Walley gives the new defensive coordinator his type of player on the outside. Add in the versatility and the ball skills that Walley has, and he may factor into the starting lineup sooner rather than later.
Fast, Competitive Player
Walley's film is an enjoyable watch, even if he does have some deficiencies in his technique and his overall man coverage ability. He makes up for it with a violent play style, excellent closing speed, and a great feel out in zone coverage. He can survive on the inside or on the outside, but I personally like him more as an outside cornerback in this Colts' system.
His film against Maryland this past season was outstanding overall. He finished the game with three pass breakups and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown, and made several high-level plays on the ball. The two pass deflections below are my favorite reps of the game from him, as he did a fantastic job of separating man from ball in tight quarters.
Stepping Up in Tough Matchups
Walley spent his entire career playing in the Big 10, so he had to deal with his fair share of top-tier matchups on Saturdays. Two notable players I wanted to highlight that he squared off against were Keon Coleman (in 2022) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (in 2023). Both receivers were first-round picks back in the 2024 draft cycle.
Walley was physical and aggressive with both top receivers, and even got the better of Coleman in his matchup with the now-Bills receiver. He made two massive hits on the big receiver and even came away with an impressive interception in zone coverage to Coleman's side of the field.
Walley's matchup with Harrison was a bit more up and down, but he performed well against the future top 10 pick. He did give up a three-yard touchdown late in the game, but he locked up Harrison on a few third-down plays and even made a nice stop on him in the open field as well.
Overall two solid showings from Walley against two very good players at receiver.
Performance vs. USC
Chris Ballard highlighted Walley's performance against USC this past season as a major selling point for the team, particularly identifying the fact that Walley closed that game out on his own. I watched the final drive of the game to see what Ballard was talking about, and Walley had three pass breakups in seven plays before Minnesota closed the game out with a game-ending interception.
Here are all three of those pass deflections on the final drive. Walley was simply lock down in this game.
The Bottom Line
Walley is an athletic outside cornerback with great ball skills and energy. He is a near carbon copy of Cam Taylor-Britt athletically, a cornerback that Anarumo notably loved in his time with the Cincinnati Bengals. With Walley, the Colts gain more foot speed and ball skills in their cornerback room.
Most people will call this pick a reach at this point in the draft, but I see the vision with Walley in Indianapolis. He's the exact type of cornerback that this system needs, and I would guess that he plays more defensive snaps this upcoming season than either Brents or Womack as of right now. Walley should be a solid player next season who factors into the Colts' dime looks and even competes in camp for the starting outside cornerback two job.