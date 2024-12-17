Colts Add Former Broncos, Eagles Athletic Tight End
The Indianapolis Colts have signed former Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles tight end Albert Okwuegbunam to their practice squad.
Given the immense struggles from Indy's tight end group this year, it's not a surprise they've brought on additional talent. For Okwuegbunam (better known as 'Albert O'), he brings experience to the position for the Colts.
Albert O was a fourth-round selection out of Missouri in the 2020 NFL draft (Broncos). His career hasn't panned out (mostly due to injuries sustained), but he's still played 30 games and has 54 catches for 546 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The former prospect was a freak athlete but succumbed to many setbacks over four years.
We'll see if this signing impacts Tom Manning's position group, as Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory have arguably been the league's worst in pass-catching tight ends. The Colts (6-8) face the Tennessee Titans (3-11) in Week 16 with playoff hopes on lifeline; can the Colts bounce back after brutal loss?
We'll see if Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson can get something from the tight ends at Lucas Oil Stadium.
