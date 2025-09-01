Colts Add Vet Linebacker, Cut Ties with Defensive Tackle
The Indianapolis Colts are smoothing out areas of the roster ahead of the Week 1 home opener against the AFC contender, the Miami Dolphins. Indy has reunited with their former linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., by signing him to the practice squad.
To make room for the veteran defender, Indy has parted ways with defensive tackle, Josh Tupou.
The Colts aren't taking any chances or leaving any stone unturned with their linebacker position by adding Walker to the practice squad. Former fifth-round selection, Jaylon Carlies, is currently on Injured Reserve and was expected to get significant playing time as a coverage specialist.
Currently, Indianapolis has Zaire Franklin, Cameron McGrone, Joe Bachie, and Segun Olubi on the 53-man roster to occupy the linebacker position. As for the practice squad, Walker joins fellow defender Austin Ajiake to give Shane Steichen's offense key looks during the 2025 campaign.
Walker brings immense experience to the Colts' practice squad and is a former starting linebacker for the squad (2017-2020). So far throughout his eight-year career, Walker has put up 581 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, and four interceptions.
As for the loss of Tupou, Indianapolis still has plenty of defensive tackle depth on the 53-man roster, which makes sense as to why there isn't an incredible amount on the practice squad. DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Neville Gallimore, Eric Johnson II, and Adetomiwa Adebawore are on the active depth chart.
Rookie sixth-rounder (190th overall), Tim Smith, is the lone defensive tackle on the practice squad with the departure of Tupou. Smith showed out during the preseason and is a run-stopping power on the defensive interior for line coach Charlie Partridge.
Indianapolis' defense will look new under the venerable coordinator, Lou Anarumo. Anarumo's last two seasons commanding the defense of the Cincinnati Bengals weren't the greatest, finishing 21st in 2023 and 25th in 2024 in overall points allowed (Pro Football Reference).
This is a new scene and a great opportunity for Anarumo to elevate from those past few seasons with a bevy of talent occupying the side of the stop troops for Indianapolis. Anarumo had serious pull in getting who he wanted for the defense, acquiring talents like Charvarius Ward, Camryn Bynum, Xavien Howard, and a trade for Mekhi Blackmon.
Indianapolis is less than a week away from kicking off its 2025 NFL campaign against the Dolphins. This is a massive season for many reasons, but perhaps none more than the future of head coach Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard.
If Indianapolis wants to succeed this year, it all starts with winning in Week 1 and breaking an over-decade-long drought of securing a victory to begin the NFL season.