Colts' Adonai Mitchell Has Pressure to Improve
The Indianapolis Colts possess talented pass-catchers as they approach a hugely important 2025 campaign. The prominent names are receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce. Not to be forgotten is rookie tight end and 14th overall selection, Tyler Warren.
However, a high-potential name who had a brutal rookie year with big expectations that weren't met is Adonai Mitchell. The former Texas Longhorn playmaker didn't look good and appeared not to be giving 100 percent effort on the gridiron for Indy's offensive attack.
Mitchell dealt with the inaccuracy of Anthony Richardson for 11 games and then-QB Joe Flacco's constant safe passes, but could have been better than he showcased in 2024.
Mitchell made the list of nine players who must step up in 2025, from Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today, and it's well-deserved for Mitchell.
Middlehurst-Schwartz mentioned: "Unless an injury opens up an avenue for more playing time, a successful season might simply constitute sharpening his skills and earning more trust." It won't be easy to gain more snaps with so much talent in front of Mitchell on the depth chart, but he has the skills to make great things happen for the offense.
Mitchell's numbers from his rookie year aren't pretty, hauling in 23 of 55 targets for a low-level catch percentage of 41.8, a metric that isn't acceptable for an NFL receiver, regardless of the QB situation at hand.
The good news for Mitchell is he's incredibly talented, showcasing abilities to win deep, run crisp routes, and make defensive backs look ridiculous at times with solid technical prowess.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Initially, Mitchell was drafted to push Pierce after the former Cincinnati Bengals deep threat looked a bit underwhelming in his first two years. However, Mitchell looked behind the eight ball while Pierce broke out with a league-leading 22.3 yards per catch, 824 receiving yards, 32 first downs, and seven touchdowns.
Mitchell will be counted on for far more than what he dealt out during his rookie year. Currently Mitchell is the WR4 behind Pittman, Downs, and Pierce, but is incredibly gifted and can be an explosive offensive weapon in year two.
While it can't be the sole blame for Mitchell's rough rookie year, the quarterback play (whether Richardson or Daniel Jones) must be more consistent, combined with Mitchell improving as a professional.
Mitchell has immense potential in Shane Steichen's offense, especially given the attention that the aforementioned pass-catchers will demand, along with a potent ground attack featuring superstar running back Jonathan Taylor, which will command a lot of defensive attention on every down.
2025 is a huge year for the squad and Mitchell, with plenty of pressure mounting combined with never-ending expectations for success. Let's see how Mitchell adjusts to 2025 after having his first taste of NFL experience with plenty of struggles he can learn from.
Recommended Articles