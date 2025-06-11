Colts' Rookie Boldly Predicted as Future All-Pro
The Indianapolis Colts managed to find a major steal falling into their laps during April's NFL Draft with the selection of Tyler Warren coming to form at 14th-overall, effectively filling the everlasting void this offense had at the tight end position for years on end, and providing whoever starts under center a big-time weapon at their disposal.
But could the Colts' newest tight end also reach the peaks of a future All-Pro selection down the line?
In the eyes of one FOX Sports' Rob Rang, it might not be out of the realm of possibilities.
When breaking down this year's rookie class, Rang not only dubbed Warren the Colts' best schematic fit for their entire group of first-year players but also linked Warren to an Indianapolis legend in Dallas Clark by envisioning another future All-Pro tight end within Indianapolis.
"I’m dating myself with this reference, but it doesn’t seem that long ago that it was Dallas Clark starring in the same No. 44 jersey that Warren wore for Penn State," Rang wrote. "Expect the coincidences to continue when Warren joins Clark (Class of 2003) on the NFL’s All-Rookie team this season or when he’s named All-Pro in the future."
Clark did have some impressive showings in a Colts uniform, most notably during his All-Pro selection in 2009 when totaling 100 receptions for over 1,100 yards and ten touchdowns. So, for Warren to accomplish those levels of production in Indianapolis would make for a home run of a pickup at 14th-overall.
Warren might have the talent to soon put those lofty numbers together to become one of the top tight ends in the NFL. But, it might rely on a few factors breaking his way to make that a reality.
Most notably, a lot of his early success may center upon the Colts' quarterback situation, and who will be the one to lead and feed the Penn State product those elite numbers in the stat sheet, as that's yet to even be ironed out for the season ahead, let alone years down the line into his career.
The Colts also have a ton of mouths to feed in a relatively dynamic offense around the quarterback position that Warren may inevitably find himself competing with across the first few years of his career, filled with a batch of intriguing and diverse receiving talents, as well as one of the best running backs in the league with Jonathan Taylor.
Of course, Warren will be a primary factor within this Colts' offense for the next half-decade-plus and will get a ton of opportunities to shine in this unit. But it does remain a curious case to see just how the volume and target share pans out for the Indianapolis rookie now and in the future.