AFC South Foe Immediately Signs Former Colts LB Joe Bachie
The Indianapolis Colts waived linebacker Joe Bachie on Wednesday after only five games of action. However, AFC South rival Tennessee Titans immediately scooped him up, placing him on the practice squad.
Bachie's time with the Colts was tied directly to defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Anarumo coached Bachie with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2021 to 2024. During that time, Bachie put up 46 tackles and had two starts.
Through training camp and the preseason, Bachie was making plays all over the field. He looked like the clear starting option to pair with Zaire Franklin while Jaylon Carlies recovered from his ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve.
The main draw for Bachie before the season was his coverage ability, leading to multiple key plays during joint practices and preseason games. However, once meaningful games started to get played, Bachie regressed and looked exploitable.
Bachie finishes his time with the Colts and under Anarumo with 26 tackles, a pass breakup, and five starts out of as many games played. Bachie's departure may be due to the arrival of Germaine Pratt, who also played plenty of football with the Cincinnati Bengals under Anarumo.
Pratt led the Colts in tackles during his first game with 11 against the Arizona Cardinals and already looks like a solid fit with Indy's defense. Bachie's departure may also mean that Chad Muma and Austin Ajiake could see more playing time.
The Colts' linebacker corps has underwhelmed this season, and Franklin has dipped in production from what we saw in his 2024 Pro Bowl season. Last year, Franklin was an animal, logging a league-best 173 tackles, followed by 3.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, five fumbles forced, and two picks.
However, this year, Franklin has struggled badly in coverage and ranks 136th out of 140 possible linebackers in Pro Football Focus' defensive grade with 37.7. Through six games, Franklin has tallied 37 tackles, three pass breakups, and a sack.
Franklin will need to step up his efficiency and productivity with a much tougher schedule ahead, and that starts in Week 7 when the Colts travel to SoFi Stadium for the second time this year to face the 4-2 Los Angeles Chargers.
We'll see how things pan out for Franklin as he faces Justin Herbert and a trio of capable pass-catchers in Keenan Allen, Ladd McConkey, and Quentin Jonston. If the Colts can come out on top in this one, it will further the argument that they're one of (if not the) best teams in the NFL.