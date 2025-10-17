Colts' Kenny Moore Returns, Two Starters Out vs. Chargers
The Indianapolis Colts are cruising through the early part of their schedule, winning five of six games to sit atop the NFL after a month and a half of play.
The Colts' next challenge will be against the Los Angeles Chargers, a 4-2 opponent who currently sits in second place in the AFC.
Three Colts players are ruled out, with two more listed as questionable.
Colts' Injury Report
- WR Josh Downs (Concussion) - DNP, Out
- WR Ashton Dulin (Chest) - DNP, Out
- CB Charvarius Ward Sr. (Concussion) - DNP, Out
- RB Tyler Goodson (Groin) - LP, Questionable
- CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles, Rest) - DNP, Questionable
- LB Zaire Franklin (Rest)- DNP
- DT DeForest Buckner (Rest) - DNP
- DE Samson Ebukam (Rest) - LP
- WR Alec Pierce (Ankle) - FULL
- RT Braden Smith (Rest) - FULL
- DT Grover Stewart (Rest) - FULL
Downs played the entire game in last week's win against the Arizona Cardinals, but he suffered a concussion that was unreported until Wednesday. The Colts' main slot receiver will be out.
Dulin has played his role perfectly in the Colts' offense and special teams, but a chest injury will keep him out against the Chargers.
Since two receivers will be out, Colts head coach Shane Steichen already confirmed that Adonai Mitchell will be active on Sunday.
Ward suffered his second concussion of the season while warming up against the Cardinals, and the injury will keep him out for a third game this season.
Goodson returned to the practice field for the first time in weeks on Friday as a limited participant. The Colts have been utilizing DJ Giddens and Ameer Abdullah to back up Jonathan Taylor while Goodson has been sidelined.
Although Moore did not practice on Friday, he was a limited participant in the first two practices this week. Considering Ward is out, Moore's possible return would be a major boost to a depleted secondary.
Pierce was a full participant in all three practices and will be starting against Los Angeles. With Dulin and Downs out, his target share could rise significantly this weekend.
The Colts had multiple veteran defenders sit out for rest, as has been the norm every week. Those players will be good to go against the Chargers.