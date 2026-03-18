Colts Sign Starter-Quality Linebacker Lou Anarumo Knows Well

The Indianapolis Colts needed serious help at the linebacker position after trading long-time starter Zaire Franklin to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for defensive tackle Colby Wooden.

Now, it appears they may have signed a starter in former Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker, Akeem Davis-Gaither.

The #Colts are also signing free agent linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, another Lou Anarumo connection, formerly of the Bengals. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) March 18, 2026

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has shown a propensity to bring former Bengals defenders to Indianapolis.

Names like current Tennessee Titans linebacker Joe Bachie, as well as cornerbacks Mike Hilton and Cam Taylor-Britt, have all joined Indianapolis. Now, we can add Davis-Gaither to that conversation.

Before this signing, Indy's linebacker corps was looking worse for wear. Below are the linebackers in the fray before the Davis-Gaither acquisition.

Austin Ajiake

Jaylon Carlies

Joseph Vaughn

John Bullock

Devin Veresuk

The good news? Davis-Gaither isn't just a simple depth signing, he has the capabilities to come in and start immediately.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (27) celebrates an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Davis-Gaither played with Anarumo in Cincinnati from 2020 to 2024. While he wasn't electric, he played efficiently in mostly a rotational role.

Gaither played in 71 games, started 11, and accumulated 204 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 11 pass breakups, and two interceptions.

His best season with Anarumo came in 2024 when he put up 82 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception, and four pass breakups.

Davis-Gaither adjusted to a new scene in 2025 after being signed by the Cardinals, and he made the most of the fresh destination in the NFC West.

Davis-Gaither had the best year of his NFL tenure, setting career-highs in tackles (117), pass breakups (5), and games started (13).

While he's played six years in the league, Davis-Gaither is only sitting at 28 years old, which bodes well for Indianapolis' defense as they try to get younger on that side of the football.

we have signed LB Akeem Davis-Gaither. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 18, 2026

Davis-Gaither didn't fare too well in coverage last year with the Cardinals, finishing 2025 with a Pro Football Focus mark of 36.5, which is just a few notches above Franklin (29.9).

Overall, Davis-Gaither concluded his lone year in Arizona with marks of 49.9 overall, 66.9 run defense, 54.5 pass-rushing, and 36.5 in coverage.

While that appears to be concerning, it might have been due to Davis-Gaither adjusting to Nick Rallis' scheme. When Davis-Gaither was under Anarumo, he didn't play as many snaps but was more efficient in nearly every Pro Football Focus metric.

Below are his marks by year, along with total snaps played under Anarumo.

2020 (314 snaps) | 40.7 overall, 31.6 run defense, 48.0 pass-rush, 49.7 coverage

2021 (207 snaps) | 60.2 overall, 70.1 run defense, 54.0 pass-rush, 57.0 coverage

2022 (228 snaps) | 60.8 overall, 54.9 run defense, 71.2 pass-rush, 59.3 coverage

2023 (98 snaps) | 58.7 overall, 57.3 run defense, 69.8 pass-rush, 56.7 coverage

2024 (535 snaps) | 59.0 overall, 60.6 run defense, 63.5 pass-rush, 57.5 coverage

Outside of his rookie year, Davis-Gaither looked to be improving his defensive efficiency until finding a new home with the Cardinals.

It's impossible to know if Davis-Gaither will play his best football being reunited with Anarumo, but it wouldn't be surprising if he builds off the 2025 season he had with the Cardinals while improving in coverage.

Indianapolis might add more linebacker help through free agency, but they will certainly turn to the NFL draft for more youth at the position.

It will be interesting to see how much of an impact Davis-Gaither has, but given his ties to Anarumo and his surge as a starter last year, it appears he's on track to make an impact for the defense.