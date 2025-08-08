Colts' Alex Johnson Stands Out Against Ravens
The Indianapolis Colts' cornerback room is in a dire place at the moment. Rookie standout Justin Walley tore his ACL in joint practice on Tuesday, effectively ending his season. Jaylon Jones and JuJu Brents are both dealing with hamstring injuries, with Jones dealing with the slightly more severe injury. What was once a strength for the Colts now seems like it could be a weakness, yet again, due to injuries.
To keep things glass half full, however, the Colts did have an excellent showing from their cornerback room on Thursday night. The Baltimore Ravens' reserve quarterbacks combined to go 5-16 passing for just 59 yards and two interceptions against the Colts' defense. Veterans Duke Shelley and Chris Lammons had a few standout plays, but the real star of the evening was Alex Johnson.
Johnson, 24, is a former undrafted defensive back that spent last offseason with the New York Giants (under now-Colts' DB coach Jerome Henderson). He actually played alongside Laiatu Latu at UCLA, so the two players are now reunited with the Colts this offseason. From day one of minicamp, it appeared as though the Colts liked Johnson more than many expected, as he saw some rotational work with the first team.
He was relegated back to third team work with the return of several players in training camp, but he has seen more time at the top of the roster of late due to injuries. With Walley, Jones, and Brents all out of this past game against the Ravens, Johnson got his chance to shine as a starter. Interestingly enough, the 6'0" cornerback began the night in the slot despite his long frame.
On the second play of the game, Johnson established himself as a playmaker. He was in off coverage in the slot and the Ravens hoped to isolate him with a slot fade to the boundary. Johnson stayed on top of the route beautifully and came away with the nifty one handed interception. This is as textbook as it gets, and he even made the play on the ball while fighting through an offensive pass interference call.
Johnson's other big highlight of the night came later in the second quarter. With the Ravens facing a third and long, they again tried to isolate a speed out against Johnson at the sticks. Johnson, pressed up in banjo coverage, stayed on top of the right perfectly and came away with a diving pass breakup to get the defense off of the field.
This is a difficult play to make for any cornerback, but Johnson didn't waste a single step and looked fluid throughout the rep. This is a high level play that he made with confidence, which is excellent to see from a young player in a preseason game.
For most of training camp, Johnson seemed like an obvious practice squad candidate with intriguing upside. In light of the injuries at cornerback, though, he may be fighting for a starting job in the coming weeks. If he can prove to be more consistent than Samuel Womack III over the next few weeks of camp, Johnson may be the team's week one starter on the outside against Miami.
That may seem a tad scary at the moment, but I'm intrigued by Johnson. He has had a strong training camp and his showing in week one of the preseason was very optimistic. If he can keep stacking days like this, Johnson may wind up a legit player for this team in 2025.