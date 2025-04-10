Colts Draft: All Build-A-Ballard Defense
The Indianapolis Colts will be on the clock in round one of the 2025 NFL Draft in just under 20 days, and the Build-A-Ballard series has you covered with all the information you need to be prepared for the big day. This series looks at the athletic testing of every Colts draft pick since 2018 in order to identify trends and types at each position.
This series is far from the written gospel on who the Colts will select in the draft, but it has produced several hits over the years. Alec Pierce was the Build-A-Ballard WR1 in 2022, while JuJu Brents was the Build-A-Ballard CB1 in the 2023 edition. This year's Build-A-Ballard will be broken down by position in the Indy Draft Guide (see below), but today’s piece will take a look at the top-tier performers in this class by position.
One important note this year, however, is the addition of Lou Anarumo to the equation. His presence and influence may adjust the typical fits, so defense is certainly a work in progress going forward. Regardless, here are a few players that fit everything that Chris Ballard looks for in draft prospects.
Defensive End: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
Ballard has swung and missed at the defensive end position so many times in his Colts tenure. He gets caught chasing traits, and he has been burned by those high-upside, low-floor projects in the past. Luckily for him, Donovan Ezeiruaku possesses those sweet traits that he chased in Ben Banogu and Kemoko Turay in a well-rounded and productive college pass rusher.
Ezeiruaku is a near-perfect Ballard defensive end on paper, possessing 34-inch arms, above-average explosion scores, and some of the best agilities in the class. His production exploded this past season, as he totaled 16.5 sacks and was named a First-Team All-American for his efforts.
On top of all the tangible numbers on paper, Ezeiruaku is a hard worker that bounced back from a down season in 2023. He adjusted his game, came into this past season much stronger, and became one of the best pass rushers in college football. Little stories of hard work like that tend to make Ballard swoon over draft prospects.
Honorable Mention: Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
Defensive Tackle: Derrick Harmon, Oregon
Defensive tackle is a tough position to project for the Colts since Ballard hasn't selected many in the past, and he typically aims for high-end athleticism when he does. Off of that limited profile and factoring in what the Colts need on the interior (a backup to Grover Stewart), Derrick Harmon feels like the best fit in the class.
Harmon is an imposing presence on the interior, with a massive frame, long arms, and explosive upside. He ran a 4.95-second 40-yard dash at the combine this offseason, and that long speed and burst show up on film. He may not be an elite interior rusher at the next level, but he provides enough juice on the inside to go along with his stout run defense to be serviceable.
Honorable Mention: Ty Robinson, Nebraska
Linebacker: Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
Ballard has almost exclusively drafted linebackers with at least 33 inch long arms in his time with the Colts, but this draft simply doesn't have his type of player. Aside from a few UDFA types, this draft is filled with linebackers that barely pass 32 inch arms, let alone 33 inches. While Jihaad Campbell may be just short when it comes to arm length, he does check just about every other box.
Campbell is among the elite athletes in this draft class, testing at a nearly historic level at the combine. His versatility is also a major plus on film, as he saw snaps this past season at edge rusher, off-ball linebacker, and even in the slot over top of receivers. The final piece to the puzzle is age, as Campbell is just newly 21 years old at the moment. If the Colts are going to invest in a talented player early in the draft, it usually comes with a player at 21 years old or younger.
Honorable Mention: Kain Medrano, UCLA
Cornerback: Darien Porter, Iowa State
Was there really any doubt that Darien Porter would be the top Ballard cornerback in this draft? Porter might be the most Ballard prospect in a draft since Pierce; it's just unfortunate that the team doesn't have a massive need at cornerback at the moment. From measurables to background to play style, Porter is everything that Ballard has traditionally loved at the cornerback position.
Porter is a massive player, standing in at 6'3", 195 pounds, with 33-inch arms. He was also the premier tester at the combine this year, hitting 4.3 seconds in the 40-yard dash and jumping 131 inches in the broad jump. Porter's background also screams "Colts," as he is a former wide receiver with extensive special teams snaps in his career. Even if the addition of Anarumo leads to less of an emphasis on size/length, Porter's long speed and ball skills will certainly appeal to the veteran defensive coach.
Honorable Mention: Trey Amos, Ole Miss
Safety: Jonas Sanker, Virginia
Ballard has a less rigid philosophy when it comes to safety compared to most positions, as he's drafted all different sizes and athletes at the position over the years. With this position being more about feel than measurables, a player like Jonas Sanker simply fits the Ballard type of prospect that we have seen over the years.
The traits are certainly there with Sanker, as he tested very well at the combine and has abnormally long arms for the safety position. He is also as reliable as it gets as a tackler, using those long arms to wrestle ball carriers down in the open field. Factor in his well-documented weight room habits, his leadership in college, and his pure explosiveness on the field, and Sanker feels like a great late day-two option for the Colts.
Honorable Mention: Josh Minkins, Cincinnati
