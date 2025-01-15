Analysts Predict Colts Take Dynamic Defender in 2025 NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts may be searching for their next defensive coordinator, but the NFL draft is just over three months away and can't be overlooked. The Colts are selecting 14th overall and must nail this pick to add much-needed talent. While the offense is key, Indy's defense can use more firepower.
In a prediction of all 32 first-round selections from Jordan Plocherand and Josh Liskiewitzlkj of Pro Football Focus, the duo has Indy selecting dynamic Georgia safety and 2023 All-American Malaki Starks.
Malaki Starks lined up all over Georgia‘s defense, allowing just 53 completed balls on 90 throws into his coverage the past two seasons with four picks and 12 forced incompletions. His play against the run is even more impressive, as he totaled 22 stops while missing just three tackles since the start of 2023.- Plocherand & Liskiewitzlkj | PFF
On 907 defensive snaps, Starks notched PFF defensive marks of 78.3 overall, 85.6 run defense, and 72.2 coverage. Along with these metrics, Starks notched 77 tackles (four for loss), one interception, and three passes defended in 2024.
Throughout his three-year tenure, Starks pieced together an impressive career with Georgia (2022-2024), tallying 197 tackles (six for loss), six interceptions, 17 passes defended, and notched a 2023 All-American nomination and National Championship in 2022.
The Colts have Nick Cross as a sure-fire starter at safety after a breakout 2024 campaign, while unrestricted free agent teammate Julian Blackmon has a more ambiguous future with the team.
Blackmon didn't have an awful 2024 season but took steps backward from his 2023 which saw him lead the Colts in interceptions (four) and play more efficient football.
Don't expect the Colts to pony up money for Blackmon again unless it's a cheap contract. Instead, the Colts need to heed PFF's prediction and bring the talented Starks to the Circle City if they want to add to their defense. If the next defensive coordinator has a safety duo like Cross and Starks, it will give them plenty of options to utilize the two-headed beast in various situations.
There are so many ways Indianapolis can go with a mid-round pick like number 14. However, the defense needs better players and high-ceiling skills for the future, and Starks checks all boxes.
Indianapolis finished the 2024 campaign as the 29th-ranked defense in yards allowed per contest (361.2). While a massive piece of blame can go to former defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's lax scheme, the Colts can also use help on the field.
Starks can be viewed as a home run selection for Indianapolis. While names like tight end Tyler Warren stand out as huge additions, the offense doesn't matter when the stop troops rank so low in limited opposition from moving the ball at will.
Don't be shocked if Chris Ballard goes the way of Starks to help Shane Steichen's new defensive coordinator in 2025 and beyond. If the Colts are taking the playoffs seriously next season, they'll make the necessary adjustments to their depth chart, especially in the secondary.
