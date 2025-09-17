Colts' DC Analyzes Cam Ward Ahead of Titans Tilt
The Indianapolis Colts will be heading south to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans in their first divisional battle of the 2025 NFL season. With a 3-0 start clear in their sights, the Colts have an opportunity to widen their lead in the AFC South.
Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo took the time to speak on Titans quarterback and first-overall pick Cam Ward ahead of the clash, saying he's "super talented".
"This guy's a talented player," Anarumo said. "He's played against two really good teams, two really good defenses in the [Denver] Broncos and certainly the [Los Angeles] Rams last week. So, he's seen a bunch of things thrown at him, and kind of his feel for things is – you can see it growing week by week."
The Broncos and Rams both did not allow a touchdown in their Week 1 games, which helps put their defensive quality into perspective. The Colts, of course, want to mimic that quality by confusing Ward, especially in pre-snap reads.
"We'll try to show him some things that he hasn't seen, but we try to do that with every quarterback," Anarumo continued. "This guy's a super talented guy, and we know that we’ve got our hands full on Sunday.”
Ward has already shown signs of improvement through two career games. Against Denver in Week 1, Ward threw for only 112 passing yards with a 42.9% completion rate. In Week 2 against the Rams, Ward racked up 175 passing yards and his first career touchdown pass on a 57.6% completion rate.
Although his stats aren't the prettiest, Anarumo says the tape tells a different story.
“I don't think [the tape matches the stats]. I mean, you see a super talented guy. I think you see a guy that's willing to take some chances, calculated risks, and force the ball down the field some. I think that's a part of any good quarterback. The guys that just play it safe never truly become what you really want as a quarterback. Those guys are going to make some mistakes, especially early in their careers. But I see a guy that sees the field well. Is there things that he can clean up? Sure, that's everybody, but I see a guy – that I feel like they've got a heck of a quarterback.”
Ward's first touchdown pass came on one of those "calculated risks" that Anarumo mentioned as he threw across his body to the opposite side of the end zone to find Elic Ayomanor. Those types of throws are dangerous, but turning them into points is exactly why he was the top draft pick.
The Colts will have their work cut out for them as they face a hungry Titans squad looking to upset a division rival. If Indianapolis' defense can prevent Ward from having a breakout performance, then the offense should be able to put up enough points to take home the win on Sunday afternoon.