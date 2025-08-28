Colts Announce New Captains for 2025
The Indianapolis Colts have announced five team captains for the 2025 season. Those include quarterback Daniel Jones, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, guard Quenton Nelston, cornerback Kenny Moore II, and linebacker Zaire Franklin.
In just his first year with the Colts, Jones has earned the respect of his teammates and will wear the captain's badge as the team's starter. Jones was a captain every year he spent with the New York Giants and will continue that trend in Indianapolis.
"He's always the same," said Buckner when asked about Jones winning the starting job. "He goes up to the line of scrimmage the same guy – calm, cool, collected. He does a really good job with communicating with the rest of the offense and really making the right checks and stuff at the line of scrimmage. So, he's been a great competitor.”
Buckner is entering his fifth year as a Colts captain after joining the team in 2020. Buckner has valued accountability and leadership during his years as a captain and will keep that mantra under the new defensive coordinator, Lou Anarumo.
Going back to the offense, Nelson has been credited by teammates for stepping up as a leader this offseason. Similar to Buckner, this is Nelson's fifth year as a captain in Indianapolis. He's missed only four games across seven seasons, holding himself to an incredibly high standard.
"I think in the tight end room, Mo (Alie-Cox) playing college basketball in my area, his influence has been good," said rookie tight end Tyler Warren when asked who his biggest mentor has been. "But really, the whole tight end room, I think has been awesome since I've been here. And there's other guys in the offense, like Q (Quenton Nelson). But yeah, there's been a lot of great mentors so far. So, I've been really fortunate to be in this spot.”
Moore, a former undrafted free agent, has been a true tale of dedication and perseverance against all odds. Standing at 5-foot-9, Moore lives by the motto "lightning in a bottle". With 105 starts under his belt, he's one of the most experienced players in the secondary.
Franklin, a seventh-round pick in 2018, is another prime example of where hard work gets you. Entering his sixth year as a captain, Franklin has earned the respect of every single player on the roster. After leading the NFL with 173 tackles last year, he'll be looking to solidify the defense under Anarumo's leadership.
"Obviously, he's one of the leaders on our team and makes a ton of tackles for us," head coach Shane Steichen said when asked about Franklin's offseason injury recovery. "Obviously, wearing the green dot at that position, the communication piece – getting him back on the practice field is huge. He's taken all the walk-thru reps, which is good. So that communication, we get that in our walk-thru session in the afternoon with him. But to get him back on the field is big.”
Indy's five captains will lead the squad into their Week 1 clash with the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 7th.