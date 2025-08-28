Colts' Anthony Richardson Sr. Still Has 'Bright Future'
The quarterback competition between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson Sr. dominated the Colts' 2025 offseason. However, while Jones garnered attention after being signed on a one-year deal to get the best out of Richardson, the former Colts fourth-overall pick was the center of everything.
After head coach Shane Steichen decided that Jones was the starter under center for a critical 2025 campaign, many questioned if Richardson's role was falling by the wayside for the Colts, especially considering he desperately needed experience and on-field snaps to develop quicker than sitting on the sideline.
In general manager Chris Ballard's press conference following the building of the initial 53-man roster, the veteran executive was grilled hard by the local media about the QB situation. One impressive question was from The Athletic's James Boyd regarding how much preparation Indianapolis did on Richardson before drafting him.
Ballard replied with a clear statement:
"Yea we knew, we knew he was raw, we knew he was going to take time, I think everybody knew. I think we knew. We knew it was going to be a little bit of a roller coaster...absolutely."
Ballard isn't wrong to describe the situation with Richardson as a 'rollercoaster.'
Richardson might only have 15 games played in his two short seasons, but it's been a wild 2023 and 2024 for the young field general out of the University of Florida. Injuries, lack of preparation, up-and-down play on the field, and brutal accuracy have already made him have to dodge the 'bust' label.
Ballard finished by supporting Richardson's future, complimenting the former fourth-overall selection, but also taking time to mention the franchise took a big chance on the athletic signal-caller: "I mean, y'know, just his history in college. And so, that's just part of the growth. Sometimes you gotta take a swing and we took a swing. Look, I'm not ready to say that we missed, because I don't think we have, yet. I think Anthony has a bright future, I believe that."
Richardson hardly played in college with the Florida Gators during his three years. Richardson wasn't accurate, but very promising. He'd finish with 215 completions out of 393 attempts for a completion percentage of 54.7.
Richardson ended up throwing for 3,105 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 15 picks. Where Richardson shone was as a runner, putting up 1,116 rushing yards and 12 rushing scores.
Fast-track to Richardson's short NFL career, and it's been a rough go of it for him and the Colts. In his 15 games, Richardson's completion percentage is a mere 50.6. He's also thrown more interceptions (13) than touchdowns (11) and has looked overwhelmed at the professional level.
As with college, Richardson's rushing ability has made him a threat offensively despite being shaky at best with his passing. Richardson has 635 rushing yards, 42 first downs, and 10 rushing touchdowns. This won't ever be an issue for Richardson, given his athleticism.
Ballard and the organization's trust in Richardson is a complicated relationship, but the team looks like a franchise that didn't expect his third season to feature him sitting behind a struggling Jones.
The former New York Giants leader has an unimpressive 24-44-1 record in his 69 career starts, which doesn't instill the most confidence that he'll have a career resurgence with the Colts. While Jones did have a solid 2022 season with the Giants, he also hardly had to do any heavy-lifting, throwing just 15 touchdowns and 3,205 passing yards.
The hope for Jones is that the Colts' offensive weapons will give him far more than he ever had with the Giants. That remains to be seen, but Steichen committed to Jones for the entire 2025 season, stating the team isn't going to keep the former Duke Blue Devil on a short leash.
Richardson's future with the Colts is murky and unclear after the squad decided that Jones was the better fit to start. The hope is that it will give him time to watch a veteran operate the offense and allow him to properly develop.
As Steichen mentioned, Richardson is always one play away from becoming the starter again. Given Jones' issues with injuries, Richardson might see the field in his third season. However, Jones has also played rough football, and with Steichen's job possibly on the line, perhaps the head coach will go back to Richardson if it gets bad enough with Jones.
Indianapolis kicks off the regular season on September 7th at home against the Miami Dolphins, with a lot on the line this year for the franchise to succeed.