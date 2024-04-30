Colts' Anthony Gould Believes He's a Do-Everything WR in NFL
When the new kickoff rules were announced this offseason, Chris Ballard and the Indianapolis Colts saw an opportunity for their team to take advantage.
Kickoffs have become important again. The new rules no longer make it a ceremonial play, and return chances are expected to spike. Because of this, having a player who can add a dangerous return element to special teams may be a huge advantage moving forward.
With that in mind, the Colts set out to find a player who could not only help in the return game but on offense as well. Indy found that with Oregon State wide receiver Anthony Gould, who they selected with the No. 142 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Gould was an All-American punt returner in 2022, leading all of FBS with 18.3 yards per punt return. With a career punt return average of 16.4 yards, it is easy to see why Gould is so confident whenever the ball comes his way.
"I think it's just the confidence of just going back there and every time I'm back there, I think I'm (going to) score," Gould admitted. "That's the mentality I have. ... Just the confidence but also I'm comfortable back there. I've been doing that for such a long time. I did it at a high level in college so I don't expect that to slow down. I'm excited to get to Indy and hopefully I can take that return game to another level."
While Gould did most of his damage as a punt returner with the Beavers, he projects to handle kickoff returns for the Colts as well. The new kickoff rules put players on both sides much closer from the beginning of the play, which could create big-play opportunities. For a fifth-round pick, finding an impactful role on special teams will ensure Gould sees the field right away.
"I think I can add a ton of value that way," Gould explained. "The way I look at it, it's almost like a glorified punt. A lot of guys are going to be a lot closer in space. Guys aren't getting 20-yard, 25-yard head starts running toward you so blocks are going to get picked up cleaner. It's going to be interesting to see how that works with the schematic of things. I know I can come in from Day 1, punt return, kick return, that's all (in) my game, so I'm excited to see how the new rules for that shake out."
Many see Gould's initial role with the Colts as a core special teams player, giving Indy an electric weapon on that side of the ball that they have not had since Nyheim Hines or Isaiah Rodgers Sr. But Gould believes he can add more to the team than just as a returner. He can make an impact as a wideout as well.
"I think (returning kicks is) definitely a part of my game, but I definitely think it's more than just the return part," Gould elaborated. "I think I solidified that I could play wide receiver at a high level throughout this process. So, I'm excited to get there and whatever my role is from Day 1, special teams obviously, but I'm excited to get out there and get up to Indy and get ready to compete."
Gould progressively improved as a wide receiver during his career at Oregon State. His role grew as the years went on, and he became an integral part of their offense by his senior season. Gould posted 44 catches for 718 yards and two touchdowns in 2023.
Overall, Gould racked up 84 catches for 1,360 yards and six touchdowns in his college career. While Gould will need to work on his hands as he enters the league, the athletic wide receiver (8.87 RAS) has fantastic speed (4.39 40) and explosiveness (39.5-inch vertical), with experience as an outside receiver and in the slot. That versatility will allow head coach Shane Steichen to use Gould in a variety of ways on offense.
"I think obviously the speed down the field, but also the intermediate and short game as well," Gould revealed when asked to list his strengths. "I ran a full (route) tree at Oregon State where we're having to take deep shots but we're also living in the middle of the field and running a lot of stuff from the slot. Luckily for me, I played outside and inside in college so I'm a guy you can put wherever game plan-wise."
Gould will also get to create chemistry with Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson from the jump. The quarterback is healthy from shoulder surgery last year and is throwing with the team during their offseason program. Gould is excited to see the talented Richardson up close and form a connection with his new QB.
"I've got to be around some guys at Oregon State that use their legs the last year or two. I'm excited to get up there and play with Anthony Richardson," Gould remarked. "He's a great player. We played that Florida team two years ago in the bowl game. He didn't play, so didn't get to see him too much in person. But I've seen the stuff he's done at the next level and I know the athlete and the quarterback so I'm excited to get up there and just compete."
Gould rounds out a Colts wide receiver room that, with second-round pick Adonai Mitchell, adds two explosive playmakers to the equation. The Colts are projected to have their most talented wide receiver group in years, and while Gould is expected to be the return man, he could hold down a role similar to Isaiah McKenzie last season. Gould's speed and explosiveness give him a chance to be a gadget player in the Colts offense and the backup slot from Day 1.
The return ability is obvious with Gould, but do not be surprised to see him making plays on offense for the Colts this season as well.
