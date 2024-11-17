WATCH: Colts' Anthony Richardson Scores 1st Touchdown Since Benching
The Indianapolis Colts took the lead 10-0 against the New York Jets in the second quarter after Anthony Richardson trucked a defender for a rushing score.
The Colts had been leaning heavily on Richardson and Jonathan Taylor for rushing production to push the ball downfield. Richardson also had big completions to Michael Pittman Jr. and AD Mitchell to set up the touchdown.
The Colts defense has put enough pressure on Aaron Rodgers and New York's ground attack that the Jets have mustered little to nothing offensively. Indianapolis needs to continue to run the ball effectively to help Richardson while keeping the pressure on New York's fledgling offense. The Colts must keep up this level of momentum on the road to win and stay in the AFC playoff race.
Shane Steichen has his young quarterback playing comfortably and efficiently while leaning on Taylor in the backfield. The Colts have kept everything simple and methodical to get an important win at MetLife Stadium, sending the Jets into obscurity at 3-8.
