Colts' Anthony Richardson Has Among NFL's Most Pivotal Seasons
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is undoubtedly heading into perhaps the biggest season of his short NFL career in 2025– currently competing for his life as a starting quarterback entering the coming year, and needing a major prove-it campaign to re-establish confidence as a potential future franchise guy under center.
Definitely some considerable pressure on the shoulders of Richardson, and maybe even some of the most the league has to offer of any player for the season ahead.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton outlined seven players in the NFL having the most at stake for this preseason, where Richardson was right in that mix of those seven names for obvious reasons.
"The Colts signed Daniel Jones to compete with Anthony Richardson Sr., who has struggled to stay healthy and with his accuracy in two seasons," Moton wrote, "He's missed 19 games because of injuries and a benching, completing just 50.6 percent of his passes. According to The Athletic's James Boyd, Jones took a "significant lead" in the quarterback battle as Richardson nursed a shoulder injury that sidelined him during the spring. However, Richardson has bounced back at training camp. Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters that he's 'playing at a high level."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
"Richardson and Jones will likely battle through the preseason for the starting job. Jones, a first-rounder from the 2019 draft, is on his third club in the last 10 months. Richardson must prove that he's a starting-caliber quarterback to the team that selected him with the fourth pick in the 2023 draft."
While training camp has its place in helping determine which of the Colts' pair of signal callers will get that eventual starting nod, for the preseason games to come, those could certainly have some weight in the equation as well.
As of now, the Colts have yet to name a QB1 on the depth chart for their initial preseason game, but both Richardson and Jones will be primed to get a few drives throughout all three contests. And for Richardson, making an early, strong impression in proving the desired progression and development from his offseason will be huge.
If Richardson can cover the basics of showing traits of improved accuracy, can be more secure with the football, and most importantly, stay on the field for an extended time, there's a clear route to his name being called as the starter come Week One vs. the Miami Dolphins, but said process begins with that positive momentum being built in their preliminary action.
The Colts will get things rolling for their first of three preseason bouts on Thursday, facing the Baltimore Ravens on the road, kicking off at 7 PM ET.