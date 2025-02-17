Colts' Anthony Richardson Has Awful 2024 QB Ranking
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has all the tools to become one of the most dangerous offensive players in the league. He displayed plenty of promise during a mere four games of his rookie campaign in 2023 but fell off considerably in year two.
However, he can't be the only one to blame for this, as his head coach Shane Steichen also took steps backward as an offensive mind, leaving plenty to be desired. But, regardless of who needs to shoulder most of the responsibility for a sad 8-9 record, 2025 is a make-or-break year for many in the Colts' franchise.
NFL.com's Nick Shook ranked all 59 starting QBs from the 2024 season. Richardson was so inconsistent in his sophomore campaign that he ranks outside the 32 prominent starting positions at 35th overall, which can be considered backup-quality. This is a major bump in the wrong direction from his 18th rank during his rookie season.
Richardson displayed plenty of inconsistency as a passer, finishing with a completion percentage below 48 and throwing 12 interceptions. He was ineffective enough to get benched in favor of Joe Flacco.- Nick Shook | NFL.com
I'll spare the reader Richardson's rough passing statistics, as they've been drilled into fans' minds up to this point. Instead, it's better to discuss how he can grow and hit his true potential, which he's already trying to do.
Richardson is linked to Chris Hess; the analytical QB coach who helped Buffalo Bills superstar passer Josh Allen drastically shore up his fundamentals and form. After working with Hess, Allen ascended to the 2024 NFL MVP award, the first of his career.
Richardson has been compared to Allen plenty but isn't close to where the Bills' field general is. If Richardson wants to hit that type of stride, he has to take tutelage from Hess and his positional coach on the team, Cam Turner.
He's not at the stage most expected him to be at after two years, and Year 3 is going to be pivotal. But if he figures it out, watch out.- Nick Shook | NFL.com
It's likely impossible for Richardson to stay in the starting lineup when his completion percentage hovers at or under 50%. The running ability and athleticism of Richardson isn't murky at all, but rather his abilities as a passer.
NFL quarterbacks are in a day and age where defensive rules favor the offense, so Richardson's timetable to become a better pure QB is shrinking. His 2025 is incredibly important and the pressure is on for him to leap forward in development or risk the Colts having to move on from him as a starter for the future.
We'll see how Chris Ballard and the Colts organization treats free agency and the draft, as well as which players they'll acquire to help their draft investment under center.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.