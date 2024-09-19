NFL Analyst Has Baffling Take on Colts QB Anthony Richardson
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is 0-2 to start 2024, with many analysts seeing a lot of room to grow as the youngest QB to start in the NFL for a second straight season. However, NFL analyst Greg Cosell had an interesting take on Richardson when doing a breakdown on The Ross Tucker Podcast.
"Anthony Richardson has missed a ton of easy, basic throws through two weeks. Stuff that high school quarterbacks can make."- Greg Cosell | Ross Tucker Podcast
To say a high school quarterback can make the same throws that Richardson is missing under pressure (or in a clean pocket) while developing in professional football is ridiculous. Richarson sits at 26/53 passing (49.1%) for 416 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions (leads NFL). While these numbers may appear to support Cossel, putting into perspective the quantities of blatant drops, lazy routes from receivers, and general miscommunications in Indy's offense is worth it if Richardson's inaccuracy is brought up.
The best example is from the recent 16-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on the road.
As ESPN's Stephen Holder points out, the Colts receivers were dropping passes from Richardson like hotcakes against Green Bay. Even top receiver Michael Pittman Jr. wasn't outside of the blame for dropping the football. Pittman hauled in just 3 of his 7 targets (21 yards) against the Packers and hasn't looked good in year two of Richardson. Also, rookie Adonai Mitchell has been awful at connecting with his QB, tallying just 2 catches on 9 targets for 2024. It has to be mentioned that Mitchell is only 21 years old, so it will take time to build rapport with Richardson while the QB adjusts his throwing mechanics. However, it can also be acknowledged that it's been a brutal start to this connection.
Shane Steichen needs blame as well, as he can't put so much pressure on Richardson to handle the offensive attack as a passer exclusively. To ask an athletic quarterback to drop back 34 times on the road when down one score is a weird scheme to implement. Not to mention Jonathan Taylor ripped off 103 rushing yards on just 12 carries, but never saw action in the fourth quarter, further pressing Richardson to win the game on his own.
Richardson is approaching his seventh start as an NFL QB against the Chicago Bears this Sunday. While the criticism isn't stopping anytime soon for the former Florida Gators field general, Richardson must stay focused and avoid the dreaded 0-3 start. If Indianapolis can get out of Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday with their first victory of the year, it will give Richardson momentum and confidence to get the Colts back on track early in the campaign.
