Colts' Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones Could Be at Major Risk
The biggest talking point surrounding the Indianapolis Colts going into training camp after a few months of offseason work centers upon none other than their quarterback position, held down by the likes of Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones set to take on an intense competition to determine this offense's starter to kick off the 2025 season.
And while there's still a few more weeks between now and decision-making time for the Colts' brass on their QB1, the pressure has already begun to build surrounding both guys and what their NFL futures could entail. The tools are there this Indianapolis offense to find that success and lead the way to a long-aspired playoff appearance, but if things go south for either of Jones or Richardson, it's easy to see how either's job security could be put into question for next season.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio recently broke down the quarterbacks in the NFL sitting in the hottest seat for next season, where both of the Colts' quarterbacks in Jones and Richardson were listed at risk to lose their starting job come next offseason.
"It already feels like Jones will be the Week 1 starter," Florio wrote. "He'll then have a chance to lock the revolving door the Colts have had since Andrew Luck retired. If he doesn't, the Colts will be looking elsewhere in 2026. As to Richardson, his best play is to play better than he ever has, if and when he gets the chance."
After a productive OTA and minicamp session from Jones, and one where Richardson saw his limitations due to his shoulder injury that kept him sidelined, it's Jones that's seemingly taken the early lead for that starting nod come week one with the Colts' 2023 fourth-overall pick.
Richardson still has tons of time for a comeback, as the verdict for Indianapolis' QB1 is far from cemented. No matter who takes the keys for Week One, though, the expectations will be to put together a competitive group on the offensive side, especially with the extensive talent held within this pass-catching core, along with a dominant rusher in the backfield with Jonathan Taylor.
That's certainly feasible on paper, but if Jones and/or Richardson wind up fizzling out midway through the season, that's when the Colts may have a tough call to make come next offseason to make a change at the position, hence, both of them sitting in some considerably hot seats heading into the 2025 regular season.
It's sure to be a huge training camp set to get going later this July, where the Colts' signal caller questions will finally have an answer after months of speculation.