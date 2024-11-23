Expert Says Colts' Richardson vs Lions 'Telling' of QB He'll Be
The Indianapolis Colts need everything they can to defeat the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium tomorrow afternoon. While there are plenty of players to highlight in this cross-conference battle, all Colts fans' eyes will be on quarterback Anthony Richardson and whether he can build on a solid week 11 victory. Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon believes this game against the mighty Lions will be a big one for Richardson's outlook.
Is the sudden resurgence of Anthony Richardson a sign of things to come or an aberrational performance from a dude who is talented enough to put those together on occasion? Sunday's matchup with the Lions will be telling.- Brad Gagnon | Bleacher Report
Richardson can't let up with Detroit, as the Lions have an impressive 14 interceptions led by safeties Kerby Joseph (7 interceptions) and Brian Branch (4 interceptions). The Lions also boast a solid run defense, ranking 5th in the NFL with 94.8 yards allowed per contest. In short, while the Lions' defense is exploitable without defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Alex Anzalone, they still take the football away from reckless passers.
How Richardson plays at home tomorrow against arguably the Super Bowl favorites will paint somewhat of a picture of what type of quarterback he can be. The Colts offense has great weapons like Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs, Michael Pittman Jr., and Alec Pierce to help Richardson progress Shane Steichen's attack. Still, it will need to be at 100mph to keep up with a scary Lions offense led by coordinator Ben Johnson and quarterback Jared Goff.
The Colts are still in the mix for a playoff hunt in the AFC but will probably see their toughest game of 2024 when Detroit visits the Circle City. The Lions' brutalizing offense has put up 52 points on two occasions this year (Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars), so the Colts can't afford many miscues on offense or defense. However, Richardson's performance will likely decide if the Colts are or aren't in the game.
