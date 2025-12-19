Colts on SI Staff Divided with Predictions in Matchup vs. 49ers

The Indianapolis Colts have dropped four straight games and are essentially fighting for their playoff lives this Monday night against the red-hot San Francisco 49ers, who are on the opposite end of the spectrum, riding a four-game winning streak.

NFL legend Philip Rivers will take over the offensive mantle for the second week in a row after nearly toppling the fantastic 12-3 Seattle Seahawks.

The Colts must win this game on primetime to have any chance at making the postseason for the first time in five years. But, as with Seattle, it won't be easy against San Francisco.

Here is how the staff at Indianapolis Colts on SI sees this one playing out from Lucas Oil Stadium.

Drake Wally (@DwallsterDrake)

"Philip Rivers may be 44 years old and just played his first game in five years, but his energy and leadership are what stick out more than on-field play.

The 49ers' defense is solid against both the pass and ground game, but I can see Jonathan Taylor returning to the form that made him a legit MVP candidate.

As for Lou Anarumo's defense, it's all about three players: running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Jajuan Jennings, and tight end George Kittle.

They'll each get theirs, but the key is to get pressure and sacks on Brock Purdy, something the Colts' defense has grossly lacked over the last two weeks.

The Colts will fight, scratch, and claw as they defend Lucas Oil Stadium from the 49ers, inching out a well-deserved win to get off a four-game slide."

Prediction | Colts 21 - 49ers 20

Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL)

"Of the final 3 games of the Colts’ season, Monday night against the 49ers may be their best chance to capture a victory.

Philip Rivers should be more comfortable this week and Indy will likely take more shots down the field. However, the offense must continue to run through Jonathan Taylor, who will need to have a big game.

The Colts could be getting back DeForest Buckner as well, which would be huge for a struggling pass rush.

The defense’s focus will be on containing Christian McCaffrey, which is easier said than done. But if Lou Anarumo’s group can prevent McCaffrey from taking over the game, the Colts might just pull off the upset."

Prediction | Colts 24 - 49ers 20

Michael Greene (@MGreeneNFL)

"I just don’t see a world where the Colts consistently generate offense with Philip Rivers at the helm. Expect Indianapolis to try to drag San Francisco into muddy waters, turning this into a time-of-possession grind and a war of attrition.

Shane Steichen will lean heavily on Jonathan Taylor and ask the defense to manufacture stops. This team isn’t done fighting behind Rivers, but it likely won’t be enough. San Francisco survives a grimy one, 20–13."

Prediction | Colts 13 - 49ers 20

Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2)

"It's such a feel-good story that Philip Rivers is back in action after being retired for five years. It's also fitting that he's the last QB to lead Indy to the playoffs.

However, what I saw in Week 15 when the Colts played the Seahawks was a QB who can't move, has a weaker arm than ever, and can't push the ball downfield.

While Shane Steichen was able to maneuver around these limitations for the most part, the passing offense doesn't seem to be able to open up at all.

San Francisco will understand fully how to bottle up this offense with Robert Saleh calling the shots. Unfortunately, I see the Colts falling to an unprecedented 8-7 after starting this season 8-2."

Prediction | Colts 24 - 49ers 30

John Davis (@colts_report)

"I may be the only person to pick this result, but I just have a feeling. Primetime, whole world will get to watch Rivers back in action in a standalone game.

Lucas Oil Stadium at night time…just have an inkling Indy finds a way. Don't ask me how, but the Colts sneak out a win to keep their playoff hopes alive this Monday."

Prediction | Colts 29 - 49ers 24

Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman)

"After one week of Philip Rivers, I think coaches like Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh have a great idea of what the Colts’ offense will look like.

The Colts are extremely limited with Rivers. The 44-year-old grandpa completed only two of his passes over 10 air yards last Sunday, and I’m not sure if we’ll see much improvement on Monday.

The 49ers offense has been heating up with Brock Purdy back, which makes me think a depleted Colts secondary could struggle against the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Jauan Jennings, and George Kittle.

I’ve got the Colts losing their fifth straight."

Prediction | Colts 14 - 49ers 28

