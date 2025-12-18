The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for a Week 16 primetime showdown against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. It's not a must-win just yet, but the Colts' playoff chances would take a big hit with a loss.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen already announced that Philip Rivers will be the team's starting quarterback once again, saying that he didn't come back just to sit on the bench.

Rivers and the Colts are 8-6, sitting in the 8th seed in the conference and one game behind the 9-5 Houston Texans. A win would give the Colts hope entering their final two divisional games, but a loss could signify the end of what was originally a promising 2025 season.

Let's take a look at the three biggest threats the Colts have to deal with vs. the 49ers.

1. Christian McCaffrey's Versatility

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Levi's Stadium. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

After sitting out most of 2024 due to injury, McCaffrey is right back in top-five conversations in 2025. McCaffrey is an elite runner and pass catcher, making him one of the toughest guys to guard in all of football.

McCaffrey ranks sixth in the league with 86 receptions and is the only running back with more than 65. The 49ers try to get him as many touches in open space as they can, and it has paid off brilliantly.

"I think he does as well running it as he does catching the ball," Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said on Wednesday. "Just a terrific athlete. Very, very savvy football player. He's in the tops in the league, both in catches and rushing attempts. So, he presents such a huge problem and the offense, obviously, goes through him. And everybody knows that every week and yet he still has his production."

McCaffrey ranks third in the league in total scrimmage yards with 1,742. The only players he's behind are Bijan Robinson and Jonathan Taylor.

2. George Kittle's Dominance

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Since returning from injury, Kittle has been one of the best tight ends in the league. The ninth-year veteran has 459 yards and 5 touchdowns over his past seven games.

Anarumo dubbed Kittle "one of the best tight ends of our era" thanks to his elite receiving prowess and renowned blocking ability. In fact, many analysts dubbed Colts rookie tight end Tyler Warren a younger version of Kittle during the draft process.

Kittle is a red zone threat and will have a mismatch no matter where he's lined up. The Colts can try to have a linebacker guarding him, but Kittle's route running gives him the edge against bigger defenders, while his size gives him an advantage over smaller defenders.

The Colts have allowed the fifth-most yards to tight ends in the league this year, which makes this matchup one to watch.

3. Jauan Jennings' Height

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

After a slow start to the season, mostly due to injuries, Jennings has become another red zone threat on the 49ers' offense. Jennings has 6 touchdowns in his last 6 games, and at 6-foot-3, the fifth-year receiver is a massive threat against a weakened Colts secondary.

Charvarius Ward Sr. and Sauce Gardner are still sidelined, with the former being placed on injured reserve for the second time this season last week. Gardner is working through a calf strain, but the Colts expect him to be back before the end of the season.

Jennings and Ward were former teammates, so it's possible Indy's man has some extra insight for his fellow corners as they prepare for MNF.

