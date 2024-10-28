Colts' Richardson Explains Reason for Temporary Exit vs. Texans
The Indianapolis Colts fell short to the Houston Texans in a gritty battle that was certainly not the *prettiest* game of football ever played. During the third quarter, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson left the game on a third-and-goal opportunity.
Richardson left the field while the Colts were down 20-10 and needed a score to make it a one-possession game. Joe Flacco played one snap in his place, handing the ball off to Jonathan Taylor for a five-yard carry on third-and-goal from the 23-yard line.
After the game, Richardson was questioned as to why he left the field. His response was questionable but honest (via Colts):
Man, [I was] tired ain't gonna lie. That was a lot of running right there that I did, and I didn't think I was gonna be able to go that next play. So, I just told Shane I needed a break right there.- Anthony Richardson, Colts QB
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
In his sixth start this season, Richardson completed 10 of his 32 passes (31.3%) for 175 yards and a touchdown. Box-watching may not be the appropriate way to judge his play today, but the performance was still disappointing. There's a clear lack of chemistry with his receiving corps that needs to be fixed ahead of a difficult stretch of games.
Richardson also threw his seventh interception of the year in the loss at the end of the second quarter, resulting in a Texans touchdown moments later. The blame can't be placed entirely on the sophomore quarterback but expectations still need to be raised for a team in playoff contention.
The Colts are moving into a primetime matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on the road next Sunday. Indy will be aiming for a fifth win on the season and a big opportunity to redeem their name on national television.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.